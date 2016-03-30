36 Pretty Fall Front Entry Ideas You Can Keep Up All Season Long
Pumpkin-Packed Fall Porch
Design a fall front entry that transitions effortlessly from harvest season to Halloween. This front porch relies on easy-to-replicate pumpkin colors, like muted orange and creamy off-white accents. Once you’ve crafted your outdoor pumpkin decorations (we used this gingham pattern), add layers to your entrance by arranging various-sized pumpkins on porch steps alongside vintage lanterns and sweet-smelling mums in a similar color.
Hydrangea Accents
Welcome your guests with a colorful array of hydrangeas strung on a grapevine wreath. Carry the theme through to hydrangea-topped galvanized buckets, which add height and texture to this front entry's harvest display of pumpkins, gourds, mums, and leaves.
Farmhouse Chic Front Entrance
Every home deserves a jaw-dropping DIY wreath during autumn. To channel this farmhouse-inspired front porch, build a dynamic fall display starting with a faux twig wreath accented with harvest-hued silk flowers. To complete the charming entry, stack colorful pumpkin decorations and bright flowers atop bales of hay. The decorative framing along the entryway will draw family and friends into your home with a smile.
Fiery Foliage Watering Can
Need a quick brightener for an entryway corner? Head out to your garden shed for a watering can, and while you're there, grab the pruning shears. Found containers, like this galvanized watering pot, add unexpected interest to vibrant yard clippings. For a fuss-free display, surround your embellished watering can with an assortment of gourds in a variety of sizes.
Colorful Fall Window Box
Colorful Fall Window Box
Remember to brighten even small spaces on your front porch. Small containers or window boxes are prime fall decorating opportunities. These overflowing window boxes are filled with flowering kale, a rainbow of mums, and Black-eyed Susans to give a warm welcome to guests.
Nature-Inspired Entry
Wispy golden grasses, evergreens, fiery barberry, and silvery mounds of lavender hug the walkway leading to this festive fall home. The landscaped front entry was planned so the patchwork of fall colors would mirror the house. Guests are further welcomed with a leafy wreath hung on the door, a DIY rope spiderweb on the porch, and pumpkins scattered about.
Fall for This Pumpkin
Decorate your doorstep with a longer-lasting carved pumpkin design. Trace a maple leaf onto your pumpkin, then use a ribbon tool to scrape out the design, being careful not to cut completely through. Elevate your creation on a pedestal with moss and a few maple leaves for all your visitors to see.
DIY Fall Welcome Mat
A hand-painted welcome mat can make your porch pop with seasonal spirit as soon as autumn weather hits. This DIY outdoor fall decor project uses pumpkin and leaf stencils—just trace your favorite fall shapes, and tape them against a plain coir doormat. Once the shapes are in place, use a foam brush to dab paint over the design. After the mat dries, scatter pumpkins around the porch to get the full fall effect.
Multipurpose Pumpkin Bowls
Multipurpose Pumpkin Bowls
These elegant fall pumpkin decorations can hold candles, flowers, or candy on your front porch—plus, they are inexpensive to craft and don't require storage space when the season is over. Cut off the top of a pumpkin, creating a straight edge, and scrape out the insides. Trace and cut a scallop pattern along the top edge of the bowl. Use a drill and drill bits of various sizes to create the lacework design.
Pumpkin Lanterns
Illuminate your entryway with this festive DIY front door pumpkin decor. Start by tracing a lantern pattern onto a hollowed-out white pumpkin with a pencil. Cut away the interior sections of the lantern where you'll want light to shine through. Paint the lanterns black and place a votive candle inside the pumpkin. Rest the pumpkins on tall, black candlesticks to complete the look.
Pumpkin-Filled Planter
Carry your potted flowers into fall with this super easy autumn decorating idea. Small pumpkins and gourds make the perfect addition to an oversize pot filled with your favorite flowers. Coordinate the colors of the flowers and pumpkins to enhance this entry decoration's seasonal charm.
Easy DIY Chalkboard Sign
A simple chalkboard sign can upgrade your front door with a little curbside customization. This inexpensive and easy craft just requires a small chalkboard, a little extra paint, and a pretty ribbon. Once you finish this DIY front entry decor, grab a piece of chalk and scribble your favorite fall-themed phrase or greeting.
Colorful Porch Steps
Colorful Porch Steps
Orange and red might be top autumnal hues, but we think purple is a strong contender for front entry florals. Dark purple mums brighten this fall front porch, and a variety of gourds and miniature pumpkins play a sweet supporting role. Use this dynamic color trio for your home entrance, in your living room or wherever you need a happy seasonal palette.
House Number Pumpkin Topiary
Announce your house numbers in style with this festive DIY topiary. Bonus points: You can reuse it next year, since the pumpkins are artificial! Faux pumpkins are painted with house numbers, then threaded onto a dowel for stability and stacked neatly over a decorative urn. Leaves peek over the container for added color.
DIY Felt Fall Wreath
Combine metallic magnolia leaves, natural pinecones, and felt dusty miller leaves to build a one-of-a-kind DIY fall wreath. This front entry builds off a twig wreath form for a custom design. We love the light blue and green leaves, which add a subtle pop of cool color that can carry your wreath from early fall to December.
Mum's the Word
Create a modern farmhouse look by accenting an all-white home with pops of muted orange. Fill found items, like vintage milk canisters and stoneware crocks, with colorful mums and line them along your entryway. Finish the look with fall wreath bursting with harvest blooms.
Burlap Bunting Flag Wreath
Burlap is one of fall's most versatile supplies, and it adds rustic appeal to any wreath. Create a dazzling entry accessory by wrapping a foam wreath with burlap ribbon and securing the ends at the top (you'll cover this with a hanging ribbon). Glue on textural embellishments, such as felt flowers, berry branches, and a burlap bunting, that welcome the season.
Vintage Truck and Pumpkin Display
If you're storing a keepsake stash of your kids' old toys (doesn't everybody?), you might find the star of this fall front porch hiding in the attic. Fill a nostalgic truck with an adorable haul of miniature gourds, then park it near a coordinating flower display, like these vivid purple mums. While you're in the attic, bring down those apple baskets from past orchard trips; they make beautiful containers for potted plants on the porch.
Flowering Pumpkin Decoration
Add quick color to a fall decorating staple with chrysanthemums. To make this flowering pumpkin, purchase 40-50 florists vials (available at crafts supply stores). Cut a band of holes at different heights and about 1 inch apart around the middle of the pumpkin with a small sharp knife. Fill the vials with water and replace the rubber stoppers, then push the vials into the holes so they sit just below the surface of the hypumpkin. Cut chrysanthemum flowers so they have 2-inch stems and remove any leaves. Give your pumpkin a floral border by inserting one or two flowers into each vial (the flowers should be big enough to cover the holes).
Editor's Tip: In place of chrysanthemums, you can also use thistles, wild asters, or hydrangeas.
Cozy Fall Mum Wreath
Warm up your fall porch decor with an easy-to-make wreath. To craft this design, press spider mums with 1-inch stems into a foam wreath. The bright blooms will last a few days, especially if you spritz them with water a few times. Finish off your fall front door display by hanging the DIY wreath with a plaid scarf.
Update a Store-Bought Fall Wreath
Give existing fall front door decor a seasonal update with a few inexpensive add-ons. Faux sunflowers easily attach to a store-bought white berry wreath with the help of florists wire. A burlap ribbon serves as the finishing touch to this DIY fall wreath.
Fall Kale and Flower Arrangement
Kale isn't just for eating. The flowering varieties, available at the farmer's market or floral shops, make beautiful additions to outdoor fall decor. In the smaller planter, we grouped purple kale with purple mini calla lilies and globe-shape yellow billy balls. In the larger arrangement, white kale makes a statement against orange ranunculus and pincushion flowers.
Stenciled House Number Pumpkin
A printer, pen, permanent marker, and pumpkin complete this easy pumpkin idea. Print out your house numbers in an attractive font, then trace them onto your pumpkin with a ballpoint pen. Use a dark permanent marker to fill in the lines, then pop it in a porch nook with gourds and mums.
Glimmering Harvest Wreath
Add shine to a traditional harvest wreath with a touch of metallic paint. Divide purchased dried wheat into three groups. Lightly brush each group with a different color of paint (we chose gold, copper, and brass). Let dry, then tuck the stalks into a purchased wheat wreath, starting from the inside and working outward. Complete your front door creation by attaching a handwritten welcome to the wreath with hot glue.
Tiered Fall Display
A tiered wire plant stand on your front porch saves display space and creates an easy home for smaller items. Fill the furniture piece with a variety of fall pumpkins, gourds, foliage, and fruit. Use wooden bowls and vintage crocks to add interest.
Mini Gourd and Pumpkin Wreath
Add a unique fall statement to your front door with this colorful DIY wreath idea. Using an awl, poke two holes in the bottom of mini pumpkins or gourds. Thread florist's wire onto a wreath frame and attach the bright gourds one by one until you're satisfied with the look. For a longer-lasting fall wreath, opt for faux gourds.
Leafy Fall Wreath
Crafting a DIY fall wreath from artificial leaves and berries ensures that your fall door display lasts for years. For this leafy wreath, cover a foam wreath with Spanish moss. Alternate the leaf colors from burnt orange to autumn brown as you build the wreath in a circle. Fill in any gaps with faux or dried mums and grasses.
Calligraphy Pumpkins
Instead of decorating every square inch of your front porch, create a single stunning fall installation. The combination of large orange pumpkins, leaves, and gourds in this planter makes bright bittersweet branches stand out. House the fall display in an antique wheelbarrow for a perfectly charming presentation.
Hanging Gourd Vase
Decorate your front gate or porch railing with a natural hanging vase made from a swan gourd. Just cut a 1- to 2-inch hole near the gourd's neck, then hollow out enough space for fall flowers such as mums, black-eyed Susans, and Virginia creeper.