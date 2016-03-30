36 Pretty Fall Front Entry Ideas You Can Keep Up All Season Long

Add quick color to a fall decorating staple with chrysanthemums. To make this flowering pumpkin, purchase 40-50 florists vials (available at crafts supply stores). Cut a band of holes at different heights and about 1 inch apart around the middle of the pumpkin with a small sharp knife. Fill the vials with water and replace the rubber stoppers, then push the vials into the holes so they sit just below the surface of the hypumpkin. Cut chrysanthemum flowers so they have 2-inch stems and remove any leaves. Give your pumpkin a floral border by inserting one or two flowers into each vial (the flowers should be big enough to cover the holes).

Editor's Tip: In place of chrysanthemums, you can also use thistles, wild asters, or hydrangeas.