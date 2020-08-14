Pottery Barn's Fall Line Is Here to Bring You Cozy Vibes—Our Fave Picks Under $200
Fill your home with sophisticated seasonal style with this autumn-inspired picks for furniture, home accents, and more.
The weather might still feel like summer, but autumn is just around the corner, and now is the time to stock up on all your fall faves. Think fuzzy throws, festive tabletop accessories, and plenty of flickering candles. Right on schedule, Pottery Barn just dropped its fall collection, and you can consider it your go-to destination for all the cozy seasonal vibes.
The 2020 fall collection includes furniture and accessories for nearly every room in the house, so you can infuse every space with that warm fall feeling. Earthy neutrals and natural textures give each piece an organic, inviting look. Whether you're looking to cozy up your living room sofa or swap out your tablescape decor, Pottery Barn has the essentials for a sophisticated seasonal look. Here are some of our favorite items from the new collection—all under $200!
'Tis the season for all things pumpkin. These adorable pillows mimic the shape of fall's favorite harvest produce for a festive sofa accent. A jute twine stem adds a rustic touch to the plush polyester pillow.
Buy It: Cozy Pumpkin Pillows, ($31-$44)
Invite the natural colors of fall into your home with this gorgeous wreath. Made of real preserved oak leaves, it showcases the vibrant red, orange, and yellow hues of autumn trees. To protect the leaves, this wreath works best indoors or in an outdoor area that's protected from the weather.
Buy It: Preserved Oak Leaf Wreath, ($89)
Add a warm glow to your home with a set of colorful votive candles. Mix and match these shimmering glass holders in autumn-inspired colors like amber, violet, and smoky gray. They're perfectly sized for tea lights (sold separately).
Buy It: Mineral Modern Glass Votive Candle Holders, ($10-24)
Use this textured faux fur pouf as a comfy footrest or for extra living room seating when guests arrive. It's available in rich caramel brown and off-white. The zippered cover is removable and made of machine-washable polyester.
Buy It: Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Pouf, ($119)
Bring a natural touch to your fall decor with dried pampas grass. These dramatic feathery plumes extend about 50 inches long. Arrange the set of three in a large floor vase or inside a glass bottle for a dining room centerpiece.
Buy It: Dried Pampas Grass Branches - Set of 3, ($50)
Cozy blankets are a must on chilly fall evenings. Layer this luxuriously soft faux-fur throw across your sofa or bed for a boost of warmth and texture. The 5-foot-long blanket comes in five soft colors, including blush, ivory, light and dark gray, and caramel.
Buy It: Faux Fur Ruched Throws, ($161)
Lanterns are a classic element in fall decorating. For a natural twist, place these woven hyacinth lanterns next to your fireplace or on a covered porch with your outdoor fall decor. Set a flameless candle on the glass pillar holder inside (lit candles are not recommended) for inviting ambience.
Buy It: Waverly Handwoven Water Hyacinth Lanterns, ($41-$69)
Create a landing spot in your entryway or at the end of your bed with this petite leather sling stool. Made of solid acacia wood, the minimalistic frame features a natural finish that brings out the wood's character. The leather seat is available in a range of organic colors, including brown, green, blue, red, and gray.
Buy It: Danish Leather Sling Stool, ($199)
