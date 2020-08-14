The weather might still feel like summer, but autumn is just around the corner, and now is the time to stock up on all your fall faves . Think fuzzy throws, festive tabletop accessories, and plenty of flickering candles. Right on schedule, Pottery Barn just dropped its fall collection , and you can consider it your go-to destination for all the cozy seasonal vibes.

The 2020 fall collection includes furniture and accessories for nearly every room in the house, so you can infuse every space with that warm fall feeling. Earthy neutrals and natural textures give each piece an organic, inviting look. Whether you're looking to cozy up your living room sofa or swap out your tablescape decor, Pottery Barn has the essentials for a sophisticated seasonal look. Here are some of our favorite items from the new collection—all under $200!