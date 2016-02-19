30 Modern Fall Wreath Ideas to Update Your Front Door

This striking fall centerpiece is sure to be the talk of the table during your next dinner party. To re-create the look, begin with a simple straw wreath. Affix cornhusks to the back of the wreath by applying a small amount of hot glue to each husk's bottom just before pressing it in place. Position the husks side-by-side until the entire back is covered. Continue to fasten husks to the inside and front portions of the wreath until it is completely covered.