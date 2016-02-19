30 Modern Fall Wreath Ideas to Update Your Front Door
Field Hand
Let a past-its-prime rake serve as the foundation for an autumn sheaf. Remove the rake’s pole and use the hollow handle as a nest for evergreen boughs and berry-laden branches. Contrast scarlet strands of American bittersweet with cool blue blooms of Eastern red cedar for a striking color combination. Wrap and tie jute twine around the handle for rustic flair.
Hoop Skirt
Display an asymmetrical cluster of succulents on a pair of old wine-barrel hoops. Or pick up a few embroidery hoops from your local crafts store. Support the plants by wrapping the bottom of the hoops with sheet moss and chicken wire. For better visualization, hang the 2-foot-diameter wreath before you attach the plants. Use wire or hot glue to attach air plants and large succulents in place, then adhere smaller pieces with florists glue.
Super Natural
Liven up seasonal style with wild and unexpected botanicals. Wire dried foraged materials asymmetrically onto a grapevine base for a modern look. Personalize your wreath with colorful dried foliage, such as globe thistle, blackbeard wheat, eucalyptus, and red broom corn.
Leather Wreath
Peruse the aisles at secondhand stores to pick up leather wreath-making materials in autumn colors. Larger items, like purses and totes, offer stitched seams to mimic leaf veins and straps for making large flowers. To mimic this design, you'll need to cut approximately 50 small leaf shapes from leather. To make “berries,” cut narrow strips, roll, and hot-glue ends. If available, narrow loops, fringes, and stitched edges work well for berries. Cut pieces from straps to make five loops for a large flower. Make approximately 20 small loops for the flower center. Cut a few larger leaves to accentuate the flower. Hot-glue all pieces to a grapevine wreath as shown.
Dressed in Plaid
Perpendicular swipes of colorful paint create a modern plaid effect on leaves with little effort. Choose autumn colors and accent with unexpected additions, such as blues or purples. Arrange and hot-glue the leaves, along with pinecones and pretty pieces of autumn potpourri, to a grapevine wreath for a glorious front-door welcome.
Geometric Magic
Let the geometric silhouette of a copper wreath base shine by attaching just a few sprigs of greenery to one side. Find sweetgum, nandina, privet, or similar foliage in the garden. Group three or four stems of each variety before attaching them to the base using copper florists wire. Layer in silver air plants and orange pincushion protea, secured with more florists wire, then attach kumquats with hot glue.
Harvest Doorway
Greet your guests with lanterns filled with pumpkins and bittersweet branches. Stretch the height of your fall front door display with bundled bushels of cornstalks cinched with twine. Cover the opening of a planter with scrapwood then top with a grapevine wreath filled with baby pumpkins. For the door, showcase a modern fall wreath accented with magnolia leaves and lotus seed pods.
Pine Cone Flower Wreath
Turn pinecones from your yard into a colorful fall wreath. To make, cut each pinecone into one-inch sections to create flat "flower" layers (they look just like zinnias). Use our tutorial to cut and paint a set of pinecone flowers to decorate your wreath. You can easily customize the paint colors to match your outdoor decor or paint the pinecones the same colors as the fall flowers in your front yard!
Fresh Spin
Use a cultivator, once employed to turn soil, as a festive fall wreath base. We found this rusty wheel for just $8 at a flea market and secured dried hydrangea blossoms to it with floral wire. To dry hydrangeas, remove the leaves and put them in a vase of water. Then let the water naturally evaporate.
White Berry Wreath
Set the tone for the season with a farmhouse-inspired white berry wreath. This handmade wreath easily transitions from Thanksgiving to Christmas but is pretty enough to be displayed year-round. Faux white berry sprigs pop against a simple grapevine form but any color berry would look lovely. Finish your rustic fall wreath with a soft velvet ribbon.
Related: How to Make a White Berry Wreath
Metallic Felt Acorn Wreath
Create a gorgeous fall look with DIY felt acorns attached to a metal hoop. Glue real acorn tops to felt poms and attach them to a metal wreath form for a modern take on fall decorating. Add a long twig or small branch for a natural touch to the minimalist fall decor.
Boxwood Squared
This wreath pairs a crisp square base of finely textured boxwood with rose hips, juniper sprigs, and pepper berries. Bleached pine cones wired on as flowerlike accents give it a modern vibe. Hang the wreath with a simple ribbon to keep the focus on its unexpected shape and variety of textures.
Modern Marvel
Bring the best of the fall season right to your doorstep with this wreath made from vibrant red, yellow, and orange chrysanthemums paired with pinecones and crisp leaves. Group items by color or texture, and secure to a circular foam wreath form using wire and hot glue. For a longer-lasting fall wreath design, opt for dried or artificial flowers.
Faux Feathers
Greet guests with a feather-embellished grapevine wreath. Construct each feather by wrapping and tying yarn onto florist's wire. Then, dip the yarn-covered wire into liquid starch and let it dry into a stiff feather shape. Since you're making the feathers from scratch, get creative with colors and sizes for a one-of-a-kind look.
Related: How to Make a Faux Feather Wreath
Hydrangea Wreath
Use dried hydrangeas to create a gorgeous floral wreath that can be displayed all year. To make, trim the stems to 6-inches and weave each bunch of dried flowers through the twigs of a grapevine wreath form. Secure the stems to the wreath with florists wire. Once you've worked your way around, add smaller hydrangea flowers to fill in any gaps.
Related: How to Make a Hydrangea Wreath
How to Make a Moss Wreath that Lasts All Season
Vivid green moss and eucalyptus stems paired with faux pears and flashy red leaves create a stunning wreath that can take your home from fall through the holidays. Bonus points: It's just as pretty when used as a centerpiece.
Gilding the Lily
Metallic spray paints are invaluable when it comes to quickly raising a store-bought wreath to leading-lady status. Flashes of silver, gold, or copper develop celebratory character. Paint individual magnolia leaves, or partially paint areas of the wreath to allow some of the leaves' green and brown hues to show through. Finish the wreath by adding white-painted twigs to add a touch of rustic elegance to the magnolia leaves.
Coastal Creativity
Let the beauty of nature inspire your next fall DIY project. Weave and overlap small pieces of driftwood, and secure to a standard wreath form with glue. The varied sizes and shapes of wood add punches of seasonal color and texture. Hang it with a colorful ribbon to give it a pop of color.
Related: How to Make a Driftwood Wreath
Crop Circle
Mimic a brilliant autumn sun using a seasonal staple: Indian corn. To make this fall wreath, purchase stalks of dried corn from your local home center or farmers market. Pull back the husks, leaving them attached at the ends. Hot-glue the ears of corn onto a straw wreath, and fold the husks outward.
Fields of Gold
Add a little sparkle to a traditional fall wreath with metallic spray paint. Divide one bunch of dried wheat into three groups. Lightly paint each group a different finish (we used gold, copper, and brass). Tuck the stalks into a purchased wheat wreath and hang.
Bountiful Beauty
Broken twigs gathered from the yard adorn a grapevine wreath. White spray paint unites the twigs and gives the wreath a snow-dusted outlook. Tiny pinecones, a jute-ribbon bow, and fresh greenery underscore the wreath's woodland premise.
Contemporary Crop
This striking fall centerpiece is sure to be the talk of the table during your next dinner party. To re-create the look, begin with a simple straw wreath. Affix cornhusks to the back of the wreath by applying a small amount of hot glue to each husk's bottom just before pressing it in place. Position the husks side-by-side until the entire back is covered. Continue to fasten husks to the inside and front portions of the wreath until it is completely covered.
Gourds Galore
For a departure from traditional fall wreaths, create one with miniature gourds and leaves all in green. Gather small gourds and green maple leaves. Using a long, fine bit, drill through the back of each gourd. Wire the gourds to a round straw wreath form.
Magical Montage
Use a ready-made twig wreath as your canvas for fresh foliage and dried floral stems. Weave, wire, and glue cotton pods and berried holly sprigs to fill the wreath's surface with updated takes on traditional holiday hues. Like more glitz in the mix? Use a brush and metallic crafts paint to add sparkling highlights to the stems, leaves, and cotton pods.
Fruity Flourishes
A few natural elements can immediately take your decor from ordinary to inventive. This fall wreath mixes up a classic combination of red maple leaves and Chinese lantern pods with the addition of apples and kale. The pop of green looks especially stunning against its red surroundings. For a wreath design that lasts all season, opt for faux fruit and leaves from your local crafts store.
White Pumpkin Wreath Centerpiece
Orange and gold may be the traditional colors of fall, but the ghostly hues of white pumpkins and pale pistachios have their own appeal. Design an intriguing fall centerpiece by gluing miniature white pumpkins to a straw wreath. Glue pistachios in the open spaces. A white pillar candle set in the center completes the tone-on-tone look.
Editor's Tip: If you prefer orange pumpkins, create a similar monochromatic look with miniature orange pumpkins, bittersweet sprigs, and an orange pillar candle.
Fall Coloring
Dramatic and sophisticated, this lush red wreath makes a statement against a neutral backdrop. Incorporate a monochromatic mix of berries and leaves to soften the texture of the curly willow branches that form the base. The red hues easily transition from fall to the holiday season.
Festive Flair
Bring the season's hottest color to your front door with this cheery corn wreath. A burst of bright orange leaves contrasts with the outward-facing husks of Indian corn to create a lively display. Create this fall arrangement by securing red silk leaves and miniature Indian corn (husks included) to a purchased twig wreath using hot glue or wire.
Acorn Fall Wreath
Acorn crowns add interesting texture and color when they combine to make a natural harvest wreath. Start by sorting acorn tops by size. Use a hot-glue gun to attach the acorn tops to the wreath form. Use larger ones first, filling in with smaller ones. We added an artificial bird and rope bow for a whimsical look.