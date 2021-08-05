4 Gorgeous Decor Trends to Try from IKEA's New Fall Collection

Summer is still in full swing, but we're already looking forward to the cozy evenings, colorful leaves, and pumpkin-flavored treats that accompany fall. The season ushers in warmth and comfort, a feeling that's perfectly encapsulated by IKEA's new fall collection .

The limited-edition line is called HÖSTKVÄLL, which means "autumn evening" in Swedish, and it includes everything you need to embrace the coziness of autumn. Among the patterned pillows, tabletop accessories, and seasonal accents, we spotted a few fall decorating trends that we can't wait to incorporate into our homes this year. And with all items less than $20, IKEA's fall collection makes it easy to embrace seasonal style in living rooms, on dining tables, and at the front door. Here are four trends to watch for this autumn—and start shopping now!