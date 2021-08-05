4 Gorgeous Decor Trends to Try from IKEA's New Fall Collection
With all items less than $20, the HÖSTKVÄLL line makes it so easy to swap in seasonal style. Welcome these decorating trends into your home with IKEA's fall 2021 collection.
Summer is still in full swing, but we're already looking forward to the cozy evenings, colorful leaves, and pumpkin-flavored treats that accompany fall. The season ushers in warmth and comfort, a feeling that's perfectly encapsulated by IKEA's new fall collection.
The limited-edition line is called HÖSTKVÄLL, which means "autumn evening" in Swedish, and it includes everything you need to embrace the coziness of autumn. Among the patterned pillows, tabletop accessories, and seasonal accents, we spotted a few fall decorating trends that we can't wait to incorporate into our homes this year. And with all items less than $20, IKEA's fall collection makes it easy to embrace seasonal style in living rooms, on dining tables, and at the front door. Here are four trends to watch for this autumn—and start shopping now!
1. Rich, Moody Colors
As sunsets start earlier and cold weather approaches, embrace darker colors. IKEA's fall line showcases moody, saturated colors including black, charcoal gray, rusty red, and, of course, burnt orange. The juxtaposition of classic fall colors with deep neutrals, as demonstrated by this patterned pillow cover ($7), adds an extra layer of coziness to your seasonal decor.
2. Leafy Patterns
For a modern twist on traditional pumpkin patterns, decorate with fall decor featuring leafy designs. The HÖSTKVÄLL line includes kitchen accessories, pillow covers, wall art, and more with elegant botanical designs that reflect the season's changing foliage.
3. Artificial Dried Grasses
Dried grasses and flowers bring texture and an element of nature to your fall decor, but the real varieties can leave a lot of debris behind. For a mess-free solution, choose faux versions that look just as beautiful as the real thing. Try IKEA's artificial bouquet ($10) or the artificial wreath ($15), which both showcase an array of autumnal colors and natural textures that will continue to look good year after year.
4. Cozy Comforts
Lean into the cozy feeling of fall with simple details that add comfort. Line your table with a strand of copper-wire string lights ($18), introduce a festive mood with autumn-scented candles ($4), or snuggle up with a woven throw ($20). Small additions can have a big impact on making your home feel comforting and inviting this fall.
