How to Make a Crackle Paint Pumpkin
Skip the carving this Halloween and make your own distressed pumpkins with this unique painting technique.
Carved pumpkins aren't for everyone. Some people want to avoid the mess, while others prefer no-carve pumpkins that complement their elegant fall decor. If you'd rather keep the carving knife in the drawer this year, consider this cool crackle paint technique. Three layers—a base coat, crackle medium, and a top coat—form the pumpkin's DIY finish, and the result is a distressed texture perfect for farmhouse fall displays.
