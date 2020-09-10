10 Farmhouse Fall Decor Ideas That Are Simply Perfect for Autumn

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Farmhouse decor suits any season—vintage tables for farm-to-dinner summer meals, Christmas trees outfitted in plaid ribbon, springtime daffodils placed in an antique vase. But fall is especially suited for the rustic accents, flea market finds, and snuggly textures associated with the style.

A trip to the antique store might be in order in order to fully achieve the look of farmhouse fall decor. You’ll need chippy, rusted pieces that you can DIY into wall art and tabletop centerpieces. Galvanized metal buckets make for interesting outdoor planters, while a few plaid blankets easily update your bedroom and living room.

Even if you don’t live in a farmhouse, you can still accomplish a collected look with farmhouse fall decor that will keep you cozy all the way into the holiday season. Just be sure to light some candles and bake something that smells delicious for the full effect.

Image zoom Bob Stefko

Showcase Galvanized Planters

Galvanized metal goes hand in hand with vintage decor, whether you’re going for a farmhouse look or an industrial aesthetic. And they look especially good when used to decorate for fall outdoors. Use galvanized metal buckets ($15, Michaels) as planters and fill them with seasonal plantings, like mums or pansies.

Image zoom David Tsay

Incorporate Warm Hues

Farmhouse interiors are typically awash in shades of white. For juxtaposition, weave in furniture in warm wood finishes for a cozy fall vibe that works all year long. Think warm cherry and oak pieces, like this dining table and chairs. Top it with fall greenery and a leafy wreath.

Image zoom Werner Straube

Hang a Fall Wreath

Whether you track them down at a store or make them yourself, dried fall flowers seamlessly come together for a stunning autumn wreath. Emphasize the shades of the season, like orange, brown, white, and light green, and drop in some feathers as a further nod to the outdoors. Hang it on your door or someplace unexpected, like a shelf brimming with blankets and pillows.

Image zoom Werner Straube

Craft DIY Fall Decor

A simple fall banner looks perfectly farmhouse when paired with an antique blackboard. Make your own by stringing storebought or hand-cut letters along twine. Set above a credenza or buffet, it punctuates a fall culinary spread outfitted with cheese and seasonal fruits. And don't forget a few branches of fall leaves artfully presented in a vase.

Image zoom Werner Straube

Decorate Your Porch or Patio

When the air is cool and crisp, it’s the perfect time to dine outside. Provide country charm to your al fresco tablescape by adding plenty of fall touches. These can include branches with vibrant fall leaves, white pumpkins, a plaid blanket ($20, Walmart) that doubles as a tablecloth, and casual white plates. Planters overflowing with mums and an antique table are must-haves, too.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

Display Seasonal Florals

Fresh-from-the-farm touches are pretty much required in a room with farmhouse fall decor. These gourds-turned-planters certainly fit the bill and spotlight beautiful blooms atop a metal cake stand. Instantly bring fall style to your kitchen counter with a display of mums, zinnias, or dahlias.

Image zoom Werner Straube

Add Farmhouse Flair to Your Walls

A farmhouse gallery wall can get the fall treatment with just a few seasonal pieces. For instance, you can easily weave in cotton branches ($2, Michaels) throughout your display for texture. Nestle pumpkins and mums alongside corbels and artwork for pops of seasonal color. And don’t overlook cozy accents, like a knit blanket and plaid pillow, to decorate below your art display.

Image zoom Werner Straube

Cozy Up Your Living Room

Wondering how to bring farmhouse fall decor into your living room? Start with chunky textures through throws and pillows. Next, layer in natural elements, like a vase of fall florals centered on your coffee table. And a pumpkin or two is a must. For a welcoming detail, include a basket of blankets in fall colors to keep family members and guests warm on chilly nights.

Add Simple Kitchen Touches

Farmhouse fall decor can even make its way into your kitchen. To bring autumnal coziness to a vintage pie safe or hutch, look to an antique scale chockfull of gourds. A striped tea towel ($14, Pottery Barn) underneath adds a little pattern and texture to the scene, while bittersweet branches lend a hint of color. A nearby apron acts as decor, available for fall baking sessions at a moment’s notice.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Repurpose Flea Market Finds