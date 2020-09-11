9 Fall Wall Decor Ideas You’ll Love All Season Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to wall art, there's a good chance that you display the same decor all year long. Maybe it’s been a while since you updated that gallery in your living room or perhaps you haven't mixed up the art that lines your staircase since you moved in. We’re all for timeless decor, but there's also room for a few well-loved wall pieces that feel just right for the season. Whether you look forward to Halloween for months, celebrate Thanksgiving to the fullest, or simply love fall in general, these fall wall decor ideas will instantly cozy up your surroundings.

If you consider yourself crafty, there are lots of DIY fall wall decor ideas you can whip up for the season. Think cheerful pom-pom garlands, dressed-up embroidery hoops, handmade wreaths, and fall signs. Or maybe your fall wall decor could use a jolt of inspiration. Arrange artwork in a way you haven’t thought of before or blend your current display with autumnal pieces. Either way, these gorgeous fall wall decor ideas are here to inspire your seasonal refresh.

Image zoom Anthony Masterson

1. Feature Cozy Recipes

Fall recipes are some of our favorites (yes to everything pumpkin), and you can display some of your beloved dishes on your kitchen wall. First, pick a fall family recipe that’s close to your heart. Then attach letter stickers ($4, Amazon) to a white canvas or try hand-lettering them yourself.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

2. String Together Pom-Poms

While it’s sweater season, it's only appropriate to embrace plush, cozy fall wall decor, too. Make this garland in warm autumn shades by crafting pom-poms from yarn or purchasing them ($8, Walmart). String them together, then showcase your garland above a bed or along a mantel.

Image zoom Edmund Barr

3. Create a Classic Wreath

You can’t go wrong with a classic, and that includes a timeless fall wreath. Whether used to dress up your front door or fill a blank spot on your living room wall, wreaths are surprisingly easy to make. Start with a grapevine form (here, we used natural branches), then weave in authentic or faux florals ($10, Amazon) with hot glue or floral wire.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

4. Play with Words

Let everyone know that fall is your favorite season through your wall decor. Choose a quote that warmly reminds you of the season and create or purchase art that showcases the phrase. We love this one from Anne of Green Gables ($151, Oh Sweet Skye). Hang it above a small table, buffet, or credenza, then finish the look with your best fall pieces—leafy branches, pumpkin garland, and gourds galore.

Image zoom Kathryn Gamble Lozier

5. Utilize Scraps of Fabric

To showcase your fall wall decor, purchase embroidery hoops in varying sizes ($4.50, Michaels) and use them to frame patterned fabric in autumnal hues. Add mini hoops or buttons to create a dimensional gallery wall. Hang them above a bed for a joyful burst of fall color.

Image zoom Werner Straube

6. Display Flea Market Finds

Flea market treasures work well as decor all year long, but there’s something about those well-loved finishes that lend themself to fall. Hang a large, salvaged sign on the wall, pair it with a seasonal wreath, and push the look even further with a few found architectural pieces. A few vibrant gourds under an antique cloche complete the vignette.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

7. Spell It Out

This DIY project can be dressed up for fall but will work all year long. Paint a cutting board with chalkboard paint and use it as fall wall art. It’ll look spot-on for the season with berry branches and an autumnal greeting like “Happy Fall.” Hang it from a peg in your entryway or laundry room to bring some fall appeal to otherwise utilitarian areas.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sara Albers and Melissa Fenlon

8. Showcase Nature's Bounty

For a simple, nature-inspired fall wall decoration, gather twigs from your backyard or buy craft twigs ($13, Amazon). With a leftover piece of wood or a wood plaque, create a pumpkin shape using the twigs and attach them with hot glue. Finish off your rustic pumpkin with a raffia bow.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

9. Get Creative with Corn