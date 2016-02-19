Fall Table Settings
Stick to Soft Neutrals
Getting this Thanksgiving table look is easy. Sticking with whites, creams, and golds makes this natural look pop. Add color to plain dishes with patterned cloth napkins. Bring the white to the center of the table and display small white pumpkins on a white cake plate. String dried fall foliage onto a wire with gold beads as a centerpiece. Finish the look with simple votives. To further the look, paint the pumpkin stems and some pieces of the centerpiece with gold paint.
Use Both Modern and Rustic Elements
This fall table balances rustic and modern elements. Wood rounds serve as plate chargers. The gold silverware and plates bring elegance to the table. We love the rustic look and pop of color that the embroidered linen table runner brings.
Surprise with Rustic Blues
An unexpected color scheme is sure to make an impression on guests. This autumn table setting uses different hues of blue to make a statement. Whites and creams serve as unifying secondary colors, while a natural DIY fall centerpiece using branches and red leaves adds contrast.
Use Contrast Colors and Scale
A simple white tablecloth sets the stage for a dramatic, three-tiered fruit and flower arrangement. The combination of lime with burgundy, orange, and white is a gorgeous twist on classic fall colors. Draw eyes to the fall table centerpiece with a bold table runner.
Make a Cheerful Fall Table
Celebrate the season with a cheerful and outrageously easy fall table setting. Start with simple place settings – we used ivory and gray plates and basic glass tumblers. Then go wild with orange accents. Black rickrack and ribbons dress up a hatbox and large pumpkins for the centerpiece, and a teeny pumpkin at each place gives each guest a piece of cheer.
Create A Cool Copper Scene
Give the traditional fall orange scheme a modern makeover. For this fall table look, use copper votives, pumpkins, and serving plates to keep the table looking cohesive. Can't find items you like in store? Use copper leaf and make the look yourself.
Set a Spooky Tone
Spooky stories are half the fun of the Halloween season, so give your fall table setting the mystique of an Edgar Allan Poe story. Accomplish the look with stacks of old books, warty pumpkins, and a sparse combination of gray and black plates. Add some fun and warmth with little accents, like a raven on the place card and a small journal as a party favor.
Decorate with Harvest Finds
Explore color with this Thanksgiving table look. Start with a colorful runner as a base, then pick out accent colors from there. By keeping the dinner ware simple, you can bring in color with placemats, fabric napkins, a full centerpiece of fall flowers. Small pumpkins around the flowers and at each place setting complete the look.
Modernize Your China
Holidays like Thanksgiving are a great time to use heirloom china, but if you like a modern look, it can be tricky. The key is using updated elements for the rest of the Thanksgiving table settings. Skip the tablecloth and fussy napkins, and use modern flatware and glasses. For a fall touch, decorate each place with a single white gourd.
Use Unique Pumpkins
We love using real pumpkins and gourds as fall decorations, but why not try something different? Paper or velvet pumpkins still look right at home on a traditional table, but they add a subtle dose of whimsy. You can make a fall table centerpiece arrangement like this one, or leave a small velvet pumpkin at each place.
Try Our Creative Centerpiece Ideas
A gorgeous centerpiece is a great way to start when planning your fall table setting. Use our video to find a unique idea for your table. Sticking with tonally-similar elements serves as a base for elegant table settings.
Keep It Simple
Table settings for fall don't have to be complicated. If you want a clean look for your fall table decorations, fill glass containers with faux-fruits and berries for an easy and elegant centerpiece. Round out the rustic table settings with simple white dishes and adorable hanging berries on the chandelier.
Make an Easy, Rustic Table Setting
Mix modern, natural, and rustic elements to create this elegant table setting. Streamlined plates contrast the earthy woven place mat and napkin ring. A colorful runner of autumn leaves is an easy way to bring color to your autumn table settings.
Use a Monochrome Palette
A monochromatic palette is always a modern look, and if table setting usually overwhelms you, it’s a great way to start. Just choose your color (we love fall’s signature orange), and then use neutrals like ivory or white to keep the look from overpowering. Not crazy about orange? Try pairing deep chocolate or a shade of lime or sage with stark white.
Create a Classic Fall Table Setting
Pumpkins are essential element in fall table settings. We love the mix of rustic burlap, graphic napkins, and simple stoneware dishes at these fall dining table place settings. A hollowed gourd used as a candle holder at each place is an easy, DIY idea that completely upgrades the look. Full, red foliage ties all the elements together.
Set Up a Family-Style Meal
The best way to set up your Thanksgiving table settings? Food first! Simple china place settings make way for the real stars of the party. Without having to leave the table for seconds, guests can linger over dinner, dessert, and conversation. This is also a great option if you have limited kitchen space.
Make Your Own Place Mats
If you’re short on fall table decorations, make them yourself with this easy place mat idea. Use two pieces of linen, one two inches longer and wider than the other. Adhere them with iron-on backing, and fold the edge of the large piece around the smaller one. Glue on linen-covered buttons as a utensil guide.
Have Fun with the Kids' Table
If you have a kids' table to decorate, use a large pinecone and some paper feathers to make a tom turkey centerpiece that kids will love. Kids can use your less precious dishes, but feel free to use more color and creativity here. For example, a fringed roll of craft paper makes a cute table runner, but it also doubles as a coloring sheet.
Mix Unexpected Styles
Rather than follow a traditional theme, try mixing two looks. This table features a homespun arrangement of corn cobs and wheat, but these elements are contrasted by the feminine, rosy colors elsewhere on the table. The unexpected mix works well because the colors are in the same overall family.