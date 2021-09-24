This Gorgeous Decor Will Instantly Ready Your Home for Fall—Starting at $8
Now that summer is officially over, it's time to ready our homes for the coziest season of them all. That's right, we're talking about autumn and all of the warm and wonderful fall decor we can't wait to deck out our homes in.
One of the quickest ways to transition your home and make it cool weather ready is by bringing in heavier fabrics like velvet, faux fur, and leather alongside pops of colors reminiscent of the turning of the leaves, like browns, reds, oranges and yellows. These textures and visual cues of fall bring with them the added bonus of getting your home into a more festive place for the upcoming holiday season, too.
Lucky for us, Walmart has established itself as the premier destination for all things fall decor this year with new pieces and sales on shopper-loved products, too—like this gingham patchwork cotton throw blanket or this faux cowhide area rug. There are also rustic wood and metal lanterns to house brand new candles and add a bit of glow to your room.
Fall decor pieces can sometimes be pricey, but Walmart's begin at only $8. Read on for our 12 favorite fall finds and add a few to your cart before they're all sold out. Like peak autumnal leaf season, deals this good on pieces this lovely won't last forever.
Faux Suede Decorative Throw Pillow with Flange
This luxe-feeling throw pillow comes in five fall-favorite colors ready to brighten up your living space and bring the outside in. It's soft enough to cuddle with while watching a spooky movie on the couch and looks great without a head resting on it, too. Plus, at this price, you can buy several to add to every seat in your home.
Wood Rectangle Leaner Mirror
Wood is an easy material to associate with fall since the season always invokes images of autumnal foliage. This minimalist design can fit in easily with your decor and the addition of a mirror to a room always helps make it feel larger, too.
Set of 10 Pumpkins, Pine Cones, and Leaves
Get a little literal with these decorations that mimic things found in nature during the season: pumpkins, acorns and fallen leaves. Unlike their real-life counterparts, these pieces can be reused on your mantle, bookcase or holiday table year after year.
Gingham Patchwork Cotton Throw Blanket with Tassels
Adding a throw blanket to your favorite armchair or at the foot of your bed is a no-brainer when you're decorating for fall and its chilly temperatures. This one is a creamy beige color that's neutral to match your space and is made out of thickly woven cotton for warmth.
Round Rustic Wood Serving Tray
This serving tray is made out of different shades of wood with wrought metal handles and has a country feel to it that will add interest to your dining room or coffee table. It's large enough to hold several candles or pieces of fruit when guests are over and can double as a remote caddy.
Scented 2-Wick Spa Candle
Give each room of your home a fall glow up with a soothing new candle for the season. These affordable ones come in scents like Meditate (amber, sandalwood, and orris) and Tranquil (eucalyptus, sage, and rosemary).
Faux Cowhide Area Rug
There's something about farmhouse style decor that just feels like fall. This faux cowhide area rug brings a warmth and gentle texture to your feet where wooden or tile floors would be too chilly in the cold months ahead.
Set of Six Galvanized Metal Bucket Pails with Chalkboard
Organize toys or arts and crafts supplies, or show off fall decorations like dried or artificial florals, mini pumpkins, apples, gourds, and more in these buckets that are both kid-friendly and pretty enough to display. When they're not in use, stack them neatly to store them easily in a closet or pantry.
Wood and Metal Lantern Candle Holder
Those candles you just picked up from this list? They'd look great in these display lanterns that cozy things up with a warm glow on chilly fall nights. For a super easy solution, use a battery-operated candle to turn up the ambiance instantly.
Barn Red Zig Dobby Stripe Table Runner
A table runner is a quick and easy way to add a bit of sophistication to the table, whether it's set for a holiday meal or just for dinner on an average Tuesday. This one is perfect for this time of year because the colors transition seamlessly from fall to winter. Plus, it's machine washable should any spills occur.
Faux Rabbit Fur Throw
Another blanket made our list because in fall, you can never have too many throws. This luxurious faux rabbit throw will keep you warm when you cuddle up with a good book, and it looks expensive when draped on your couch—a win-win.
Industrial Mixed Material Decorative Square Throw Pillow
Two of fall's most iconic textures and colors made their way into this one pillow. Caramel brown leather and beige twill combine for a decor addition that can't be beat.