11 Fall Decor Essentials from Amazon for a Cozy Seasonal Space
It's finally that time of year to get out your favorite fall decorations and make your home perfectly cozy and cute for autumn. Whether you like to go all out, decorating with all the colors of fall foliage and putting pumpkins in every place possible, or prefer just to add a few simple seasonal items to your space, there are plenty of fall accessories from Amazon to add throughout your home. As a bonus, all of the products here are super affordable, so you don't have to empty your bank account to enhance each room.
Here, you'll find fall decor items (all less than $30!) that will refresh your space for sweater weather. For your living room, there are corduroy pillow covers, a plush throw blanket, and a felt garland. When it comes to your kitchen, swap in a fall dish towel, a mug that's a must for enjoying your pumpkin spice latte, or a dishwasher-safe ceramic pumpkin bowl. And in the bathroom, don't forget about simple additions, like a pumpkin chai-scented candle and a delicious-smelling room spray. Of course, you don't want to forget about the exterior of your home, either. As a finishing touch, add a new fall welcome mat and a rustic sign to your front porch and get ready to receive compliments from all your neighbors.
Pumpkin Chai Candle
One whiff of this scented candle, and you'll be in pumpkin paradise. The natural wax is a mix of pumpkin, sweet vanilla, and creamy coconut scents to create a deliciously warm aroma. The candle has 45 to 55 hours of burn time and features a delicate daisy pattern on the glass jar.
Buy It: La Jolíe Muse Store Candle ($23, Amazon)
Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers
These corduroy pillows add instant coziness to your couch with minimal effort. They're made of soft polyester with a hidden zipper. The pillows come in eight sizes and 20 shades, so you can select the option that's right for your space. The machine-washable covers have a nearly perfect 5-star rating from almost 10 buyers, with one buyer raving that they "love, love, LOVE them!" They add: "These pillowcases are WONDERFUL! They are so soft and pretty, and they really enhance not only our couch but the entire living room."
Buy It: Miulee Pillow Cover, Pack of 2 ($17, Amazon)
Plaid Welcome Mat
Greet guests this season with a plaid statement piece. This seasonal doormat measures 17x30 inches and works both indoors and outdoors thanks to its non-slip vinyl backing and durable coir bristles. The product is also available in 25 other patterns.
Buy It: Theodore Magnus Natural Coir Doormat ($25, Amazon)
Fall Dish Towel
This dish towel is a perfect housewarming gift for a new homeowner. The white 28-inch square towel features leaves in purple, orange, and yellow with "Happy Fall Y'all" written in orange script. If you're in need of more fall dish towels, you're in luck, as this option comes in three additional autumn-inspired prints that are all machine-washable.
Buy It: Primitives by Kathy Hand-Lettered Inspired Dish Towel ($11, Amazon)
Pumpkin Spice Mug
Calling all pumpkin spice latte lovers: You need this mug for your favorite fall beverage, whether you enjoy it hot or iced. The 18-ounce galvanized-steel mug features a burnt-orange finish with "pumpkin spice" written in white cursive. Make sure to hand wash the mug and don't put it in the microwave to prevent damage. One pleased purchaser gives the mug a five-star review and writes, "This is a perfect cup for fall. Hot chocolate, warm apple cider, or anything to keep you warm on a cool autumn day."
Buy It: Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Coffee Mug ($15, Amazon)
Mustard Yellow Throw Blanket
This beautiful yellow blanket is both comfortable and stylish. The microfiber polyester throw features pom-poms around the border and is machine-washable and dryable. It's available in four sizes and 16 colors, in case you're into a fall color other than yellow. The throw blanket has an almost perfect 5-star rating from nearly 13,000 buyers. One reviewer who gives their purchase 5 stars writes, "This blanket is very soft and well made. This is our new favorite blanket to snuggle with and looks great draped over the back of the couch when not being used."
Buy It: LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe ($23, Amazon)
Felt Ball Garland
This garland is perfect for a child's bedroom or draped on your fall mantel. The 1-inch felt balls are in a color combination aptly named "pumpkin latte" that includes shades of mint, orange, cream, burlap, mustard, and beige. The entire strand measures 7 feet.
Buy It: Pumpkin Latte Handmade Garland ($20, Amazon)
Orange Blossom Room Spray
Your home will smell delicious all season long with this room spray. The luxurious scent is a combination of orange blossom, lilac, and jasmine that's warm and citrusy. Plus, the intricate label makes it beautiful enough to display.
Buy It: Antica Farmacista Room Spray ($28, Amazon)
Fringe Placemat
Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner or just enjoying a weeknight meal, these fall place settings are just what your table needs. Each placemat comes in a color called pumpkin spice and features a fringe border. The 13x19 placemats, which are available in nine other shades, are 100% cotton and are machine-washable. The set of six retails for just $21, making it affordable to dress up your dinner table.
Buy It: Solid Pumpkin Spice Placemat, Pack of 6 ($21, Amazon)
Farmhouse Wood Signs
Add farmhouse vibes to your home with these rustic signs. Each purchase comes with two 8.5x5-inch signs that feature a wood border and twine for hanging on a wall. One sign reads "hello pumpkin," and the other reads "gobble gobble" in black writing. One buyer gives the signs a 5-star review and writes that they're "Super cute! I hung them outside on a small post and have gotten so many compliments."
Buy It: AuldHome Door Hanger Signs, Pack of 2 ($15, Amazon)
Pumpkin Bowl
The only way to serve your favorite pumpkin soup is in this gourd-shape crock, of course. (It also is a cute way to hold all of your Halloween candies.) The bowl is made of glazed ceramic and measures 8x7.5x6 inches. As a bonus, the item is dishwasher-safe for super easy cleanup.
Buy It: Ceramic Soup Bowl ($23, Amazon)