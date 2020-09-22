Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Your front door is the first thing guests see when they approach your home. Make it the focal point of your fall front porch display and offer a welcoming first impression by showing off your love for all things autumn. Embrace fall door decor that features brilliantly colored leaves, Indian corn, pumpkins, and other natural elements. For an even more eye-catching display, think past the traditional fall wreath and decorate your front door with a basket overflowing with seasonal flowers, a decorative sign, or a simplistic sheaf. These creative ideas for fall front door decor use unexpected elements to deliver stunning autumn curb appeal.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

1. Rustic Fall Door Decor

Pair items collected from flea markets with natural elements to outfit your front door with farmhouse-style fall decor. Here, a galvanized metal funnel holding an assortment of vibrant fall foliage serves as a simple fall door decoration. Framing the entrance, a tall bundle of cornstalks and an antique ladder draped with colorful feed sacks add height and prominence to the display. A variety of salvaged finds form pedestals that elevate pumpkins and create a more dynamic look.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

2. Rake Fall Door Decoration

Remove the head of an old wire rake to purpose as an easy fall door decoration. Tuck small branches of dried berries or bittersweet between the twines to add color and texture. Choose faux stems for a decoration that will last for years, or gather branches from your yard. Wrap a length of twine around the bottom and tie into a bow for a charming finish.

Image zoom Helen Norman

3. Accessorize with Fall Leaves

Flank your front door with leafy branches that show off autumn's classic colors. Wait until the trees around your home have started showing fall color, then clip a few branches that boast plenty of leaves. To support the branches, use a screwdriver or drill to poke holes in the top of large pumpkins. Place one pumpkin on either side of your door, layering in small gourds or pumpkins for added fall color.

Image zoom Werner Straube

4. Hang a Fall Basket

Think outside the basic wreath form to create one-of-a-kind fall door decor. A wicker basket, for example, can hold branches or blooms for a colorful hanging decoration. Fill the basket with bittersweet, Chinese lantern stems, natural grasses, sunflowers, or branches with bright leaves. After hanging the basket, make your fall front door even more inviting by arranging chairs or stools around the front stoop. Place fall-theme pillows or pumpkins on top for more seasonal flair.

Image zoom Carson Downing

5. Fall Door Sign

Try this easy DIY fall decoration idea to welcome guests and the season into your home. Turn a basic wood picture frame into a handmade chalkboard sign you can use to offer a cheerful greeting. Paint the frame your desired color, then coat the glass panel with chalkboard paint. Once the paint has dried, reassemble the frame and hot glue ribbon to the back for hanging.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

6. Outdoor Fall Decor

As you deck out your door for fall, don't forget to dress up the surrounding area, too. For this outdoor fall decorating idea, use a simple wood plank and a few ears of Indian corn to create a wood sign you can hang next to your front door. Hot glue ears of corn to the wood to form the word "fall." Drill holes at the top and knot rope through the openings to create a hanger. Mount the sign using removable outdoor hooks ($3, The Home Depot) or simply loop it over an outdoor wall sconce.

Image zoom Peter Krumhardt

7. Fall Bushel Basket Decoration