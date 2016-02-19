Add Seasonal Style to Your Home With These 30+ Fall Decorating Ideas

With warm colors, touches of nature, and a hint of sophistication, this mantel display embodies the best of fall. To make the wreath, use a wire form as a base. Snip bunches of sumac, leaving 6-inch stems. Push them firmly into the wire form, moving from left to right. Work your way around, layering and securing branches with wire until it's completely full. Use a hot-glue gun to secure additional pieces to fill in gaps. Tie with a velvet ribbon to hang. Complete the display with golden yellow vases and objects and a few additional fronds and branches.