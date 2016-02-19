Fabulous Fall Centerpieces
Tabletop Greenery Garland
Wow your guests with this stunning greenery garland. Create bundles of eucalyptus and other greens, and attach the bundles to each other with floral wire to create a long garland. You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this fall table centerpiece!
Add a Pop of Color with Wheat Stalks
This fall table centerpiece is so simple—it'll take you less than 10 minutes!—but it adds a big statement to your table. Use a variety of embroidery floss colors, like Inspired by Charm did, or adapt it to the theme or your home's decor. We love their idea of setting one wheat stalk at each place setting.
Flower Power Pumpkin Arrangement
All you need is a hot glue gun for this no-carve pumpkin centerpiece idea. Create the arrangement with a fake pumpkin and dried flowers so you can reuse it year after year. Choose classic fall tones like orange and red, or go for a bolder color statement with bright pinks and yellows.
Go for Gold
A simple wood box yields a cornucopia of ideas for your fall table—and beyond. Go glitzy with leaves and pumpkins spray-painted in gold and coppery tones. You can just as easily opt for a more traditional fall color scheme, or incorporate greenery with indoor herbs and moss. When the season is over, use the box for storage or as decor for a different holiday.
Get Chic with a Monochrome Spread
We know, we know, one of the best parts of decorating for fall is using pretty oranges and reds. But if you're looking for a change, try matching candles, flowers, and other elements to white (or green, or ...) pumpkins. We love this ultrachic white spread from Tone on Tone.
Repurpose an Old Globe as a Fall Centerpiece
This arrangement is as attractive as it is easy. Turn an old globe into a distinctive fall flower centerpiece for a unique spin on seasonal decor. Separate the globe's hemispheres and fill each one with colorful leaves, seedpods, small pumpkins and gourds, pinecones, and bittersweet.
Modern Farmhouse Centerpiece
This centerpiece offers a blend of modern and rustic styles in neutral hues. Stagger white pumpkins at different heights on a trio of log slices. Carve out one of the pumpkins to use as a vase for fluffy hydrangea and dahlia blooms. Arrange faux succulents around the base of the second pumpkin and on the lower wood slice. Finish the look with antlers and light a few candles to illuminate your display.
Votive Mason Jar Mood Lighting
Give your plain votives and Mason jars an upgrade with this creative fall centerpiece idea from Addicted 2 DIY. These 3-inch pillar candles sit inside quart-size Mason Jars for a farmhouse-style look. Because leaves from your backyard brown quickly, try sprucing up your space with some leaves from a crafts store.
Paint a Pumpkin for the Focal Point
This humble cornucopia takes a glamorous turn with a single mini pumpkin dressed in shining gold. Arrange pears, apples, and gourds in a cornucopia. Brush silver Luster Dust (available at a crafts store) onto the tops and stems of white mini pumpkins that are clean, dry, and at room temperature.
Moss in the Middle
This fall centerpiece made of ferns and moss on a hollowed-out log or bark “boat” will transport guests to a tranquil forest. This project can be easily created with natural materials collected from your own backyard—and they’re free! Accent the arrangement with dried seed pods, such as those from lotus and mahogany.
Dark and Dramatic
Rather than hanging honeycomb tissue-paper balls from the ceiling, turn them into tabletop pumpkins. Set a spooky mood with deep tones like olive green, copper, gray, and rust orange. Cut out leaf, stem, and vine shapes from cardstock and tape them to the top of the paper balls. Sprinkle some of the leaves among the place settings.
Living Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece
Use a faux pumpkin and plant it with real succulents for a centerpiece that’ll last for more than just one party. Floral foam and sphagnum moss placed inside the pumpkin is the secret to keeping the plants alive. After autumn has passed, you can gently transfer the succulents to a regular planter or give away the plants as take-home gifts at a final fall fête.
Indian Corn and Wheat Centerpiece
Dried ears of corn and shocks of wheat make for rustic fall table decorations. Here, dried wheat shocks are inserted into the sides of a cylindrical piece of florist's foam and topped with colorful dried ears of corn. The arrangement is placed on a footed compote for elegant elevation.
Wild West
This country fall centerpiece will have all your guests saying “Howdy” when they walk in. Perfect for a theme party, all you need to make this fall centerpiece is a pair of black candlesticks, a metal tray, and a stack of old books. If you don’t have any sufficiently weathered tomes, check thrift shops or antique stores. For the pumpkins, wrap paisley-printed bandanas around fake gourds and secure with rubber bands or string.
Playful Turkey Centerpiece
This one is for the kids! Younger children trace their hands on colored paper and help glue the turkey's nose and mouth. Older kiddos decorate the inside of a baby food jar with glitter paint. Turn these birds into place cards for a fall party by having kids write guests' names on the feathers.
Harvest Corn
Gather a bundle of brightly-colored Indian corn ears and tie them together to form a gorgeous and easy fall centerpiece. Arrange bundles around the table, and when the meal is over, use them as hanging decorations in your home.
Perching Ravens
You’ll “nevermore” have a boring party with this centerpiece that nods to Edgar Allen Poe’s famous poem. Arrange a cluster of old bottles with branches inside. To give them a distressed look, spray-paint them lightly with a matte black shade. Use craft wire to attach faux birds to the branches.
Lantern Display
Get inspired by decades past and decorate your home using a beautiful lantern display. Tall white pillar candles are gorgeous in all-glass lanterns with dark metal frames. Aim for multiple lanterns for a cohesive fall centerpiece your dinner guests will love.
Fall Chandelier
For a smaller table, save room for the main course by hanging the fall centerpiece above the table rather than directly on the table. Attach ribbons to papier-mache gourds with hot glue, and then suspend from the light fixture above the kitchen table. Finish the look with a garland of leaves woven around the chandelier arms and a few matching gourds between the dinner dishes on the table.