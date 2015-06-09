Beautiful Pumpkin Decorating Ideas to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

There are countless ways to decorate with pumpkins. Try stacking numbered Cinderella pumpkins on top of one another to create both a fabulous front porch arrangement and a bold entryway display. Remove the stems from the pumpkins, except for the one that will be placed on top. Next, trace a different stencil number on each pumpkin and scrape the skin from the traced area with a crafts knife. Arrange gourds of a different color beside your display to play off the bright orange color of the pumpkins. Top it all off with brightly colored fall leaves. For a simple option that requires no carving, paint numbers on the face of each pumpkin before stacking them.