These DIY Velvet Pumpkins Are the Perfect Cozy Fall Accent

Elevate the look of faux pumpkins with rich velvet, then pile them into a centerpiece, onto a mantel, or around your front porch for a gorgeous autumn display.

Cozy and warm, velvet is the perfect fabric for fall. It provides a beautifully soft texture while making colors appear especially rich, and the textile looks just as good in your home as it does in your wardrobe. This season, elevate the look of store-bought foam pumpkins with a simple DIY project that brings velvet's plush texture to your fall decor.

This fall craft is easy and budget-friendly, but the end result looks high-end. Get started by picking out velvet fabric in your favorite hue, or choose a few different autumnal colors such as orange, olive green, mustard yellow, or red to create a colorful fall arrangement. Then purchase foam pumpkins in various sizes and shapes to use for the base. After that, it's as simple as following our how-to instructions. So gather your supplies, make a cozy drink, and get ready to craft.

Image zoom Matthew Clark

How to Make DIY Velvet Pumpkins

These plush pumpkins look gorgeous atop a fall mantel or used a centerpiece for your autumn table. Large velvet pumpkins can stand on their own; pile smaller ones in a wooden bowl or on a metallic tray for a simple fall decorating idea.

What You Need

Kraft paper

Foam pumpkins in desired sizes

Velvet fabric

Craft knife

Scissors

Hot glue gun

Glue sticks

Short dowel

Jute twine

Marker or pencil

Leaf template

Green felt

Step 1: Prep Velvet Pumpkin Materials

After gathering all materials, prepare and protect your work surface by laying down a length of kraft paper. Pull the stems off of each foam pumpkin, but do not discard them. Lay the velvet fabric flat on the workspace, then place a pumpkin in the center.

Step 2: Cut Velvet Fabric

Using a craft knife, cut a two-inch wide hole where the pumpkin stem was located. Then cut a circle out of your fabric that's large enough to fit around the pumpkin. You need the outside edges of the fabric to reach the stem area. Cut darts in fabric.

Editor's Tip: A dart is a small fold that helps add shape to the fabric. To make one, cut an elongated triangle on the edge of the fabric. We won't be sewing our darts, but they'll make it easier to create a pleated look around our pumpkin.

Step 3: Glue Velvet to Pumpkin

Pull one side of the velvet fabric up and around the pumpkin. Secure it at the stem hole with hot glue on low heat. Repeat on the opposite side. Then, gather the fabric in a pleated fashion on both sides of the secured areas. Repeat on all sides until the entire pumpkin is covered in velvet.

Step 4: Finish Fabric

Dab hot glue around the stem hole. Gather any excess velvet at the top and stuff it into the hole. Use a dowel, if necessary, to push the fabric in. Let dry.

Step 5: Wrap Pumpkin Stem in Twine

Unfurl a length of twine and wrap it around the pumpkin stem. Start at the top, then work around until the stem is covered, securing with hot glue as you go. Attach the wrapped stem to the pumpkin with hot glue.

Step 6: Add Leaves to Velvet Pumpkin