8 Beautiful Ways to Update a Basic Grapevine Wreath for Fall

Grapevine wreaths are a staple of fall decor, whether they hang on a door, a wall, or above a mantel. However, the prettiest fall door wreaths can cost a pretty penny, and there's no guarantee that this year's fall trends will be in style next season. Making your own inexpensive fall crafts lets you change your decor as the years go on or create a timeless, traditional look.

To help you make your own autumn decor, we gathered eight gorgeous fall wreath ideas that all start with the same affordable grapevine wreath ($5, Michaels). Take a look below to discover your favorite, then learn how to make a grapevine wreath multiple ways with our simple instructions. Fashion one of these gorgeous fall wreaths to display on your front door, above your fireplace mantel, or in another prominent spot around your home.

Image zoom Rett Peek

1. DIY Fall Mums Wreath

This gorgeous display of fall flowers starts with a simple grapevine wreath. Colorful chrysanthemums are layered with hypericum berries, nandina foliage, and lotus pods and secured to the wreath with floral wire. Incorporate several varieties of mums in shades of yellow and orange for a vibrant display of seasonal color. Use fresh mums clipped from your garden, or purchase faux stems ($5, Michaels) for a fall decoration you can use for years to come.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

2. Seedpod Grapevine Wreath

Grapevine wreaths make a perfect backdrop for showcasing natural elements like seedpods, berries, and leaves. To update a grapevine wreath, start by cutting the band that secures the vines tightly together. Pull the stems apart a bit to create openings for inserting pods and plants, then rewire the wreath loosely for added structure. Gather seedpods from various types of plants and tuck them into the wreath and arrange by species. Intersperse the seedpods with sprigs of berries and colorful fall leaves for a vivid display of natural textures and autumnal hues.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

3. Blooming Floral Fall Wreath

Full, lush, and colorful, this wreath embodies everything we love about fall foliage. Starting with a base of deep red leaves, followed by layers of oversized blooms, and finished off with berries, this fall wreath overflows with autumn elements. Get this bountiful look with inexpensive faux flowers and other materials from your local crafts store. Options for personalizing include adding pinecones, holly, favorite ornaments, and more.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

4. Minimalist Magnolia Wreath

Bare twigs certainly make a fall statement, so we decided to make one grapevine wreath that allowed its natural elements to shine. This rustic fall wreath is bare with the exception of one bundle of magnolia leaves in a lower corner. Faux fall foliage is spaced evenly amongst the leaves while an extra-large bow sits on top. We used a burlap ribbon for its natural look and choose to let the tails hang long and loose.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

5. DIY Succulent Wreath

The beauty of fall wreaths is that you can start with a base of deep greens and grays and the color scheme still allows for pops of orange or yellow. This grapevine wreath started off basic, but by adding layers of eucalyptus, we created a lush green look that blossoms at the top. Faux succulents add a trendy element to the wreath as the plants spring out from several directions. Billy balls put a quirky twist on traditional fall florals.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

6. Country Fall Wreath

Fall harvest time reminds us of long drives through acres of cornfields. This fall wreath idea is inspired by those stunning views filled with wheat, cotton, and fluffy cattails. All those countryside elements build beautifully from the center of this twig wreath and extend up the sides. An oversized white flower in the middle creates a focal point for the design.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

7. Seasonal Eucalyptus Wreath

If you want fall project ideas that will last longer than a season, this lush, leafy wreath is a great way to transition your decor from fall to winter. Mixed greenery works well for both seasons and is fun to assemble in this layered design. Leaves spring out from all ends as different textures and shades are used. Keep adding more into the natural twig base until you are satisfied with the overall look.

Image zoom Joseph Keller

8. DIY Twig Wreath