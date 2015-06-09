Use popular fall flowers, such as mums, as a starting point for a fall-based color scheme. Match the vibrant tones to colors on a paint chip card, then use the lighter shades on the card as the basis for your room’s color scheme. The result will be a season-inspired room, rather than a season-specific space. In this cozy bedroom, the color on the walls is a toned-down version of an orange mum, and the hue is used in stronger intensities on the accessories to create a balanced color scheme that's vibrant and soft.