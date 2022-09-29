fall table with pumpkins

What Our Editors Are Obsessed with From the Dave & Jenny Marrs' Fall Collection

Our favorite pieces start at just $9.

Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus

Emily VanSchmus is a digital editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, holiday inspiration, and all things worth celebrating. She holds a B.A. in journalism and graphic design from Drake University in Des Moines, and has been at BHG.com since she started as an editorial apprentice in 2016. When she's not decorating her apartment for the next holiday, you can find her sipping red wine and watching Hallmark Christmas movies year-round.

Updated on September 29, 2022

Dave and Jenny Marrs are back with a dreamy fall-inspired collection for the Better Homes & Gardens Collection at Walmart. In collaboration with the Better Homes & Gardens collection sold at Walmart, the television duo designed a gorgeous new line of housewares and home decor inspired by the warmth and coziness of the autumn season.

The new line is filled with entertaining essentials created with easy entertaining in mind. You'll find ceramic dinnerware pieces in cream and orange, glassware in a smoky amber hue, and a variety of serving boards and platters that can be used for everything from casual weeknight chili dinners to an upscale Friendsgiving celebration.

"This collection is all about gathering around the table and enjoying a meal together with the ones you love," Jenny says. "Glassware, dinnerware, serving trays, and mugs—we wanted to include everything you need to create and serve a delicious and memorable meal." There are no fussy napkins or intricate china patterns here; each piece was intentionally designed to be used in everyday life. Jenny says the couple wanted each piece to have a "perfectly imperfect handmade feel," so the pieces are versatile enough to be used every day, but can be easily dressed up for special occasions.

"We believe life happens around the table, and it's an absolute honor for our collection to be a part of the important moments that take place while sharing a meal."

Jenny explains that in addition to functionality, the collection was ultimately designed to facilitate gatherings around the table—whatever those may look like for your family or friends. "When you are serving your guests a meal off of the stoneware dishes and pouring drinks into the amber glasses, we want your home to be filled with laughter and storytelling," she says. "We believe life happens around the table and it's an absolute honor for our collection to be a part of the important moments that take place while sharing a meal."

The editors at BHG got an early look at the collection, and we're sharing our favorite pieces so you'll know exactly what to add to your cart. Most items from the last launch are already sold out, so if you have your eye on something don't wait to grab it! The entire collection is available exclusively at Walmart in stores and online now.

white ceramic dishes
orange ceramic dishes
Stoneware Dinnerware Set

The new collection expands on the dinnerware set included in Dave and Jenny's spring line. Now available in both cream and copper, the 16-piece set is perfect for serving up everything from your favorite fall soup to Thanksgiving leftovers. The set includes eight plates and eight bowls, and at just $54, it's a steal for how good the quality is.

"I've been looking to upgrade my dinnerware, and this set is everything I could want. I love the simple yet sophisticated design, and the warm tones are perfect for serving a cozy fall meal."

— Bryce Jones, Editorial Assistant, BHG

Buy It: 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $54

wood cake stand
Mango Wood Ceramic Cake Stand

With a design that's sophisticated yet not overly fancy, this mixed-material cake stand is a must-have for anyone who loves to bake. Whether your style is modern or farmhouse, this elegant combination of ceramic and mango wood combination will fit just about any kitchen design scheme.

"As someone that is always baking, I am so excited to add the wood ceramic cake stand to my collection. It's got the perfect rustic look that can be used to showcase treats for both formal and casual entertaining."

— Katlyn Moncada, Associate Food Editor, BHG

Buy It: Mango Wood Ceramic Cake Stand, $28

orange knit pumpkin
cream knit pumpkin
Knitted Pumpkins

Skip the messy jack-o'-lanterns and grab a cartful of these cozy knit pumpkins instead. Available in three colors—rust, chocolate, and ivory—these ultra-cozy knitted pumpkins will add texture and warmth to any space. They're the perfect size for decorating, too. Line them up a staircase, use them to accent a mantel, or group them together for a festive fall table display.

"A few of the super cute knitted pumpkins in rust, chocolate, and ivory on my mantel and tabletops feel like instant fall."

— Viveka Neveln, Garden Editor, BHG

Buy It: 3D Knitted Pumpkin, $13

clear tall glass set
smoke color lowball glasses
Lowball Glasses

The new collection has a few new glassware sets, available in classic clear or an opaque amber color that's perfect for fall cocktails. Choose from highball or lowball glasses in either color, each available in sets of 4.

"I love the clear lowball glasses. We're building a bar right now and these textured glasses are the perfect addition. They are just the right size and weight for a cocktail. I can't wait to display them on my open shelves!"

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor, BHG

Buy It: 4-Pack Lowball Glasses, $9

wood serving board
Wood Serving Board

Since this collection is all about entertaining, a wood serving board was a must for Dave and Jenny. This whitewashed mango wood paddle can hold anything from charcuterie to pizza, and it's versatile enough to be used for casual gatherings or upscale dinner parties.

"Pizza night is one of our favorite date nights in. The whitewash mango wood paddle makes getting the pizza on and off the hot pizza stone so much easier."

— Ivy Odom, Video Talent, Southern Living

Buy It: White Wash Mango Wood Paddle, $15

white serving platter
Ceramic Serving Tray

This ceramic serving tray will quickly become one of your must-have kitchen staples. Use it to serve up cheese and crackers, warm dips, or your favorite fall side dish. The creamy color will make your harvest-inspired recipes pop, but it's neutral enough to use all year long.

"The cream-color serving tray is a timeless piece that could easily pair with any style or color of dishware. I can't wait to dress it up for the holidays."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor, BHG

Buy It: Oversized Serving Tray, Cream, $20

