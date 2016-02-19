29 Easy Fall Centerpieces Starring Natural Elements
Centerpiece Basket with Fall Elements
A bowlful of bounty makes a simply stunning centerpiece for your fall table. Pile squash, shallots, onions, nuts, and pears in a woven basket or tray along with a few dried naturals from a crafts store or outside. You'll have an autumn conversation piece that takes just minutes to pull together.
Red Leaves in Blue Vases
Create a stunning contrast in this fire-and-ice centerpiece by using bold red leaves and cool blue vases. A multitude of fresh red oak branches captures autumn's essence while coastal blue vessels add showstopping pop.
Cabbage-Filled Centerpiece
Swap a traditional glass vase for a head of dramatic purple cabbage. Hollow out the center with a metal spoon or pineapple corer, then place wet florist's foam or a small jar of water inside. Loosely arrange flowers—peonies, roses, dahlias, and more—then surround the blooms with artichokes and flowering kale or curly lettuce. For candles, trim the stem from a napa cabbage. Wrap the leaves around tumblers, tie with string, and float tea lights in water for a glittering glow.
Glass Cloche Fall Display
Bring the wonders and awe of fall inside using a beautiful, bounty-filled bell jar as a centerpiece. For the bottom, use a shallow terra-cotta bulb dish to spotlight mini pumpkins and a sprig of oak leaves on a bed of moss. Any terrarium, or even a glass cake cover, can stand-in. Let a few pumpkins, leaves, and an apple or two, spill outside the glass onto the table.
Potted Tree Branches
Bright orange jack-o'-lanterns aren't the only elements worthy of a fall celebration. Let colorful branches stand tall in clay pots. Surround with shapely gourds and other fall knickknacks.
Editor's Tip: If you're using a porous vase, like these clay pots, put the branches in a jar filled with water before placing in the pots.
Branches and Blooms Centerpiece
Gather garden mums and arrange away for an instant fall-style upgrade. Look for pom-pom, anemone, quill, spider, brush or thistle, single, and double mums—all plentiful in gardens and grocery stores throughout fall. We've arranged clusters of the same flowers from light to dark for a stunning look. Put them in same-size vases, then wrap the vase collection with fabric.
Gilded Fall Centerpiece
Create an elegant, colorful centerpiece using a gilded pitcher and a brilliant bouquet of flowers. To make, lightly spray roses, dahlias, and rose hips with gold glitter paint to echo the shine of the pitcher.
Multicolor Fall Leaves Centerpiece
Seize the moment when summer turns to fall. Gather bunches of leaves in the same species and in the same range of colors—from green to yellow—for a showy, seasonal statement. Be sure to look for big, fan-shape leaves to capture the gentle wave in hues.
Floral Centerpiece
This easy fall centerpiece idea is as simple as stacking fresh fruit and flowers on a galvanized cake stand. We used fresh clementines, pears, and apples for the base. We added seeded eucalyptus and yellow strawflowers to complete the look.
Buy It: Galvanized Pedestal Metal Cake Stand ($12, Hobby Lobby)
Fall Branches in Vase
Freshly fallen from an autumn tree, this centerpiece idea is simple and sweet. Choose a bouquet of maple, oak, sweetgum, dogwood, or persimmon leaves, which typically develop the brightest hues. Then fill the rounded clear vase halfway with water.
Pumpkin Planter Centerpiece
A DIY pumpkin planter makes a dramatic display for your fall table. To create this easy handmade centerpiece, hollow out a faux pumpkin and fill it with seasonal flowers, plants, and grasses.
Painted Acorns Centerpiece
Oak trees drop beautiful elements perfect for a fall centerpiece. Acorns become easy ornaments with a coat of acrylic paint on the seeds and loops of twine glued to the caps. Drape the acorn ornaments on a branch slipped inside a shapely vase. Place the vase on a silver tray filled with unpainted acorns.
Pretty Pumpkin Centerpiece
Stack in-season pumpkins on a pretty pedestal or rounded tray for a lively centerpiece. Be sure to elevate them based on contrasting colors and sizes, then underneath, use a bright table runner that complements the different hues. For texture, tuck in a few bittersweet branches.
Buy It: Beaded Cake Stand White ($20, Target)
Corks and Candles Centerpiece
Play the rustic, uneven colors and natural textures of wine corks against the smooth shimmer of clear glass for a simple and elegant fall centerpiece. A large footed glass candleholder lifts the scene above the table setting, while a white votive shimmers in the center of the medley of corks. Set the sophisticated neutral centerpiece on a bright table runner to set the scene with fall color.
Editor's Tip: For more fall flavor, tuck brightly colored leaves or berries amid the corks. Make sure any flammable elements are protected from the candle flame.
Wheat in Doorknob Display
Junk-drawer finds, such as old copper doorknobs, become unexpected centerpieces. Tuck in some seasonal grasses. We used sea oats (Chasmanthium) for our display and—voila!— a fall masterpiece in minutes.
Bittersweet Pumpkin Centerpiece
White pumpkins and twisted vines of bittersweet put on an unrivaled display. Wrap long berry-laden vines two or three times around medium-size pumpkins, and secure the ends with florist's wire. Parade the wrapped pumpkins down the center of the table. Add to the warm autumn mood with glass votives partially filled with bittersweet berries. Bittersweet vines are also lovely tucked into a colored glass bottle, swirled inside a clear hurricane, or used as an accent with other fall plants.
Pinecone centerpiece
For a centerpiece that's quick to make and easy on your pocketbook, bring pinecones into the mix. A simple oval dish keeps the focus on the inner contents, and some faux red berries add a splash of fall color to the easy DIY centerpiece.
Fall Leaves in Beakers
It's all about the leaves on this display. Stroll the neighborhood for the prettiest fallen leaves, then group them in beakers or tiny clear vases. A stack of plates adds height without distracting. Getting dry after a week? Simply sub in a new fall find.
White Pumpkin Wreath Centerpiece
Orange and gold may be the traditional colors of fall, but the ghostly hues of white pumpkins and pale pistachios have their own appeal. Design an intriguing centerpiece by gluing miniature white pumpkins to a straw wreath. Glue pistachios in the open spaces to cover the wreath. A white pillar candle set in the center completes the nature-focused tone-on-tone look.
Editor's Tip: If you prefer orange pumpkins, create a similar monochromatic look with miniature orange pumpkins, bittersweet sprigs, and an orange pillar candle.
Bottled Flower Arrangement
When arranged in multiple tiny vessels, two bouquets of store-bought flowers—miniature orange roses and red and chartreuse chrysanthemums—have big impact. Divvy up the blooms into mismatched bottles or glasses, accenting them with snips of crabapple berries and grasses. Set the vases on a tray and toss a handful of acorns and nutmeg to play up the season.
Milk Jugs with Fall Elements
A stroll through nature brings the beauty of autumn home—especially when you gather a few reminders to enjoy in vintage milk jugs or other ceramic containers. Anything goes in this display—cattails, moss-covered stems, and fall berries feel natural together.
Handmade Garland Centerpiece
Dress up your dining table—without hindering conversation—by making a festive, low-profile magnolia garland centerpiece. Cut branches of hypericum berries, magnolia leaves, and eucalyptus make the base of the garland. Fill out the rest of the garland with cinnamon sticks and fresh clementines.
Bittersweet Pumpkin Centerpiece
In this seasonal centerpiece, bittersweet branches give pumpkins a floral makeover. To make, wrap white pumpkins with bittersweet branches and glue. Small votive candles complete the centerpiece.
Pumpkin Centerpiece
All it takes is an assortment of gourds from Mother Nature to make this fall-worthy centerpiece. Place pumpkins and gourds on a simple linen table runner. Finish this easy fall centerpiece with tea light candles in small votives.
Buy It: Kenaf Fringed Table Runner ($23, Pottery Barn)
Fall Gourd Centerpiece
A simple oval platter becomes centerpiece worthy when dressed up with pillar candles and seasonal gourds. Place the entire fall arrangement on a wooden board. Cut fresh grasses play up the natural sophistication of the display.
Wheat in Copper Ring Centerpiece
A touch of copper turns garden-variety grasses into long-lasting, elegant bouquets. Here, a copper pipe coupler holds purple fountain grass, horsetail, and maiden grass in a freestanding display.
Yellow Berries and White Beans Centerpiece
Dried beans make an inexpensive yet chic autumn vase filler—and you'll likely have them in your pantry. For this arrangement, we filled a cylinder glass vase with two inches of white beans and added a branch of yellow berries. You also can use red kidney beans with orange berries.
Centerpiece of Gourds and Red Sunflowers
A pumpkin and gourds complement an urn filled with an autumnal arrangement of red sunflowers and leaves. The muted colors of the pumpkin and gourds allow the bold sunflowers to steal the show in this fall centerpiece.
Fresh Fall Centerpiece
An assortment of colorful pumpkins are the start of this easy fall centerpiece. Fill in the arrangement with fresh finds like pears, artichokes, cabbage, and small gourds. Finish the centerpiece with cut white mums.