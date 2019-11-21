Make This Stunning Sunflower Wreath in Less Than an Hour

Brighten your front door with a floral-inspired focal point.

By Jessica Bennett
November 21, 2019
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Capture the natural beauty of blooming sunflowers with this DIY wreath project. Starting with basic crafting materials like burlap ribbon, pipe cleaners, and an affordable wire wreath form, follow our simple instructions to create a gorgeous floral-inspired door hanging. This sunflower-shaped wreath easily transitions from spring to fall, so you can display it throughout the changing seasons. Plus, the burlap sunflower wreath comes together in under an hour, so you can have a beautiful front door accent in no time. And if you have a favorite flower you'd rather showcase, consider switching up the colors to create a look all your own.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Cutting, Braiding
What you need

Tools

Materials

How to do it

Step 1

Make Leaves

Roll out the green burlap ribbon on top of a cutting mat. Use a rotary cutter to cut the ribbon into five pieces, each measuring 11.5 x 10 inches. Twist five pipe cleaners onto the wire wreath frame, spacing them out evenly along the outer edge. Fold two corners of a cut ribbon piece in toward the center and pinch together to create a bowtie shape. Place the ribbon on top of a pipe cleaner, and twist at the center to secure to the wreath frame. Continue working around the frame to secure the remaining four ribbon pieces. These will become your flower's leaves. 

Step 2

Add Yellow Petals

Using the rotary cutter, cut 30 pieces of yellow burlap, each measuring 10 x 10 inches. Twist pipe cleaners onto the next rung of the wreath frame, starting with five and adding more as needed. To create the petals, use the same folding and pinching technique to form each yellow ribbon piece into a bowtie shape. Place petals on top of the pipe cleaners and twist to secure, layering two yellow pieces on top of each pipe cleaner. Stagger the pieces around the frame so the petals are offset from the previous layer. Repeat on each rung until you reach the center of the wreath frame.

Step 3

Form Center of Flower

Cut three pieces of brown burlap, each measuring 2 feet by 10 inches. Gather the strips together and secure them with a zip tie at one end. Braid the three sections together and bind the end with another zip tie, cutting off any excess plastic on the tie with scissors. Roll the braid into a circle using zip ties at each quarter-turn. Flip the wreath over and place the braided circle in the middle of the wreath, using zip ties to secure it in the back. 

  • By Jessica Bennett
  • Stylist: Leslie Poyzer

