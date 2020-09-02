There’s a reason the buffalo check pattern has been a fan-favorite for centuries—it’s bold, stylish, and timeless. Plus, the combination of black and white works well for any season. Durable for both indoor and outdoor use, these pillow coverings are made of a thick, linen-cotton blend and start at just $11 for a set of two 12x20-inch shams. One shopper wrote: “I’ve ordered these again for my back patio because I just LOVE them! I have received many compliments from my neighbors. The shipping was very quick, the quality is wonderful, and they appear to be durable for multiple seasons if taken care of. I highly recommend.”

Buy It: 4TH Emotion Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers (starting at $11 for two), Amazon