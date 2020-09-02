Temperatures are starting to drop, pumpkin spice lattes are headlining cafe menus, and Halloween candy is flooding store shelves, which can only mean one thing. Fall is officially around the corner. Whether you’re mourning the last days of summer or eager for the change of season, the easiest way to get your home fall-ready is with a few new accessories, which is why we sourced Amazon for the best (and most affordable) throw pillow covers that will have your abode looking autumnal in no time.
Throw pillows are already a simple way to refresh your sofa, reading nook, or bedroom, but pillow covers prove even easier. Instead of buying an entirely new pillow, covers allow you to instantly upgrade the ones you have. Plus, they’re easy to remove, wash, and replace as needed. Available in a variety of cozy materials and festive prints like plaid, these five fall throw pillow covers on Amazon come highly recommended by shoppers and start at $8 each.
Shop these affordable options with rave Amazon reviews, and don’t forget to measure your pillows to ensure the cover fits just right.
When it comes to warm and comfy fabrics, velvet reigns supreme. The plush material looks and feels luxurious, yet doesn't require a high price tag. This velvety sham starts at just $8 for a 12x20-inch cover. And the top-quality fabric doesn’t require a ton of maintenance either. These pillowcases are machine-washable and Amazon reviewers rave that they’re well-made and durable. With four size options and more than 15 colors to choose from, these covers are great for mixing and matching with the existing decor around your home.
Buy It: Home Brilliant Velvet Pillow Sham (starting at $8), Amazon
There’s a reason the buffalo check pattern has been a fan-favorite for centuries—it’s bold, stylish, and timeless. Plus, the combination of black and white works well for any season. Durable for both indoor and outdoor use, these pillow coverings are made of a thick, linen-cotton blend and start at just $11 for a set of two 12x20-inch shams. One shopper wrote: “I’ve ordered these again for my back patio because I just LOVE them! I have received many compliments from my neighbors. The shipping was very quick, the quality is wonderful, and they appear to be durable for multiple seasons if taken care of. I highly recommend.”
Buy It: 4TH Emotion Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers (starting at $11 for two), Amazon
These pillow covers offer the perfect blend of color and texture thanks to their variety of vibrant shades and subtle striped pattern. Made of soft corduroy, the shams also feature color-coordinated zippers that blend in for a seamless look. Shoppers say the covers are “high quality,” “well-priced,” and “super soft.” We especially love the marigold shade that brightens up any room without feeling too summery.
Buy It: Home Brilliant Striped Corduroy Throw Pillows (starting at $12 for two), Amazon
Add pops of plaid to your sofa, dining room chairs, or entryway for a festive detail that can last through the holiday season. This set of two farmhouse-inspired shams adds rustic style without overwhelming. We prefer the classic fall combination of red and tan, but the highly-rated covers are also available in shades of brown, blue, and green, as well as 12x20-, 18x18-, and 20x20-inch sizes. Shoppers say they’re a great way to decorate for the season without spending too much.
Buy It: Miulee Decorative Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers (starting at $13 for two), Amazon
Oranges, reds, and yellows are traditional fall colors, but don’t forget about chocolate brown. The neutral shade adds richness and warmth to any room. Experiment with your fall color palette for $12 thanks to this set of two 12x12-inch pillow covers. With nearly 5,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers, each one is made of a soft velvet fabric that’s also pet-friendly.
Buy It: Miulee Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (starting at $11 for two), Amazon