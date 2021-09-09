The Best Fall Doormats on Amazon Are Festive, Functional, and Less Than $27

Best Decor Rug: Seavish Black and White Striped Outdoor Rug

Stripes might not be the first thing you think of for fall, but the unconventional pattern certainly has its place in autumn decor. This black-and-white option works well alongside faux pumpkins, metal lanterns, and maybe even a haystack. (Hey, you can get as creative as you want, especially when you have a great neutral base.) Plus, this rug gives off Beetlejuice vibes just in time for Halloween.