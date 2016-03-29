Beautiful Fall Living Rooms

This whimsical pumpkin fall decorating idea instantly adds fall charm to living room decor. Start by gathering pumpkins of all colors and sizes. Stack them inside your fireplace, placing the largest pumpkins on the bottom. To keep the design from looking too orderly, face the pumpkins in different directions, but make sure the pumpkins feel secure in their spots.

Editor's Tip: You will have to paint a few pumpkins to get this look, because pumpkins do not come in black. Keep in mind, this is not a pet- or child-friendly idea.