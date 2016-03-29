Beautiful Fall Living Rooms
Neutral Color Scheme
The neutral colors of this cozy space provide a fresh take on indoor fall decor—no traditional autumnal hues like red, orange, and yellow here. Several white pumpkins are neatly arranged on a woven tray with greenery to create a charming coffee table centerpiece. The pumpkins, along with two plaid pillows, are enough to totally transform this airy living room for the season.
Crabapples, Flowers, and Leaves Display
Accessories are key for fall home decor. To create a striking arrangement on a budget, compile glass vases of various sizes and place one natural element in each vase. By keeping the vases' contents minimal, you can create a sprawling display with a small amount of stems.
Burnt Orange Decor
Fall decorating ideas can be as simple as swapping your present living room essentials for decor in crisp colors. A burnt orange blanket and coordinating pillows spice up this homey room. Gourds, along with seasonally appropriate flowers and leaves, garnish the coffee table and the rustic wooden mantel.
Pressed-Leaf Artwork
Take advantage of vibrant fall leaves by creating festive artwork to spruce up a mantel or a shelf. Begin by placing a pressed leaf between two pieces of cut glass (a home improvement store can cut the glass for you). Connect the glass rectangles by wrapping their edges with linen book tape in colors that correspond with the leaves.
Fireplace Pumpkins
This whimsical pumpkin fall decorating idea instantly adds fall charm to living room decor. Start by gathering pumpkins of all colors and sizes. Stack them inside your fireplace, placing the largest pumpkins on the bottom. To keep the design from looking too orderly, face the pumpkins in different directions, but make sure the pumpkins feel secure in their spots.
Editor's Tip: You will have to paint a few pumpkins to get this look, because pumpkins do not come in black. Keep in mind, this is not a pet- or child-friendly idea.
Dip-Dye Gourd Mantel
Turn your need to decorate the living room for fall into a fun paint project with this autumn decorating idea. To create unique gourd decorations like these, dip a gourd into a bowl of paint. Move the gourd around in the paint until a desired portion is completely covered. If you like the paint-dripping look, let the gourd dry with wet paint dripping down its sides.
Picket Fence Mantel
This sweet, country-theme scene might just persuade you to try something fresh this fall with your indoor fall decor. A tall, weathered picket fence section provides a charming backdrop for double grapevine wreaths. (Pro tip: Placing tiny decorations -- like these diminutive pumpkins -- at the foot of tall statement pieces keeps vignettes interesting from top to bottom.) Adjacent shelving carries the autumn theme with nature-inspired prints and a bundle of wheat rising from a metal chalice.
Sunburst Mirror Mantel
Enjoy the lazy-sunny days of autumn indoors with this fall wall decor. A cheerful DIY sunburst mirror, cleverly crafted from stained and enameled cedar shims, adds stylish brightness to this fall mantel. A pretty garland of distressed wooden leaves drapes across the scene, and autumn-inspired decorations in a variety of heights—from tall vases supporting towering branches to short and sweet faux pumpkins—keep things interesting. An adorable twiggy owl keeps watch.
Gorgeous Fall Mantel Inspiration
A roaring fire is the final element needed to draw every eyes to your stunning fall mantel. Natural elements like gourds and leaves with rich color add the perfect autumn touch. Here are three simple looks to consider when looking for fall living room ideas.
Vivid Foliage Wreath Mantel
Fall's vibrant colors are on full display in this classy fall home decor. Red and yellow foliage, miniature corn cobs, and cornhusks combine in a festive wreath, hung from a decorative metal grate. Golden foliage spills over a silver trophy cup, and tall, carved candlestick holders provide wooden warmth. If gorgeous colors and natural elements don't provide enough seasonal clues for visitors, the tarnished silver "Fall" tray spells it all out.
Bittersweet Living Room Window Decoration
Fall living rooms wouldn't be complete without natural seasonal elements like bittersweet. Throw open the window shades and welcome in the harvest sun with this autumn decorating idea. On the window ledge, plop old glass bottles in fall hues—lemony-yellow and citrus green provide pretty shadows—and fill a few with branches of bittersweet.
Cascading Leaves Mantel
Re-create the effect of a strong breeze carrying away dried autumn leaves right on your mantel. Craft faux leaves by stenciling brown paper bags and lightly dyeing the leaf cut-outs with tea. A rope-tied branch bundle forms a simple tree. Dried hydrangeas and painted pumpkins complete the vignette, and a DIY garden gate provides a soothing, country-inspired backdrop.
Cornhusk Wreath Mantel
Creating an elegant autumn mantel is easy when you combine natural elements with an ivory-and-gold color scheme. A silky-looking cornhusk wreath suspended from a DIY iron-grate mirror makes an eye-catching centerpiece. A galvanized metal bucket filled with faux wheat and a wicker-covered glass jug play supporting roles, and pinkish-green hydrangeas provide soft color.
Fall-Theme Pillows
Add some fun fall living room decor with pillows that change with the season. In front, an iron-on acorn design improves a linen toss pillow. Behind, an old coffee bag was resewn around a pillow form for a nubbly support.
Burlap Banner Mantel
Every day is a banner day with this cheerful autumn mantel. A fall-festival-theme burlap banner adorns a distressed white pallet, flanked by a pretty pumpkin print and a tall votive of pinecones and acorns. Pops of color are provided by a trio of small green apples and a miniature pumpkin on a candlestick pedestal. Create an inviting seating area by adding throw pillows in coordinating colors and cute geometric patterns.
Natural Autumn Table Piece
Creating a fall living room doesn't mean a complete redesign. Gather nuts, pinecones, and berries among silvery compotes and serving dishes. One metal finish unites them all and a bit of gold leafing spiffs-up a few of the pinecones and nuts.