Beautiful Fall Garlands

You don't have to be a seasoned crafter to make this rustic garland, but some sewing knowledge might be helpful. Start with a needle threaded with twine and two 30-foot rolls of burlap. Make large stitches in a zigzag design running the length of the first strip of burlap and continue the zigzag stitches onto the second strip. You won't need to attach the two rolls, because the bunched burlap will conceal where one roll ends and the other begins. Push the burlap down the twine as you go to create the bunched-up effect.