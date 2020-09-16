Fall is a magical time of year filled with apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes (okay, pumpkin spice everything!), colorful trees, and crisp weather. What’s not to love?
Another favorite autumn activity: creating a Pinterest-worthy fall entry. Start yours with one of these affordable fall wreaths. We scoured Amazon to find one for almost every style and budget, and they are guaranteed to match those seasonal mums and pumpkins.
Leafy stems, cotton bolls, pinecones, and flower blossoms adorn this 24-inch wreath. The color mix of light pinks to deep oranges helps this style work from late summer all the way through fall.
A favorite among fans of neutrals, this 24-inch farmhouse-style wreath features eucalyptus, lamb’s ear, cotton, and white pumpkins. The muted green wreath looks just as good inside above a mantel or console as it does hanging on a door.
Made of traditional fall materials, including wheat, orange leaves, and berries, this 22-inch wreath adds vibrant color to a neutral color scheme. Pair it will natural decor, like pumpkins, mums, and wood accessories, to complete the look.
Faux magnolia leaves in a deep, rustic tint bring autumnal Southern style to your front door. At 16 inches, this wreath can work just about anywhere. The grapevine wreath also features pinecones for a look that easily transitions into winter.
This 18-inch handmade wreath showcases fall’s natural palette. Highlight your front door with its vibrant artificial leaves and berries and instantly bring the warm feeling of the season to your home.
Basket wreaths are a modern twist on traditional fall decor. At 16x11 inches, the bamboo base is the right size to make a statement without overwhelming, and the faux eucalyptus, berries, and pumpkins will instantly give your space a cozy fall farmhouse feel.
Looking to create a layered fall look? Start with this artificial berry wreath. Its 18-inch construction is colorful enough to stand alone yet simple enough to be layered with fall accessories like candles or string lights.
This impressive autumn wreath is stuffed with faux flowers, plump berries, and tiny pumpkins. Its lush, handcrafted display and 22-inch size will fill your front door and make an instant seasonal statement.
Artificial flowers, branches, and leaves in a soft white color scheme offer a modern twist on fall decor that translates well into winter. The 20-inch wreath would also make a lively surround for a festive centerpiece.
Make a statement with this 20-inch wreath decorated in green, yellow, and orange leaves, as well as berries and faux pumpkins. The green color palette is a welcome choice for the transition from summer to fall.
