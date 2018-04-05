How to Paint Stripes on a Wall

Whether a sophisticated tone-on-tone color scheme or a delightfully bright blend of hues, striped walls add interest to plain spaces. A steady hand and the proper brush yield a charming hand-painted look, while using painters tape lends the feel of precision with a crisp line.

Editor’s Tip: Grab some of your favorite PPG paint samples from The Home Depot, and test them out prior to starting your project.

Adjust the amount of contrast between the colors and the overall brightness, if necessary. A high-contrast black-and-white striped wall or red and yellow color scheme can overpower a room. They can, however, be used successfully in small areas, such as below a chair rail. Plan to keep the colors similar in value—both light or both dark is easier on the eyes and prevents one stripe from popping out against the other. For a high-end look, use closely related hues of the same color—two shades of tan or three shades of blue, for example. Or, try using more than one color for the stripes. Look to striped fabrics for ideas about combinations of colors and widths.

In addition to color, you also have to consider the striping paint design. Stripes are as fashionable on walls as on clothing, and the same fashion rules apply to both. That means vertical stripes can make a wall look taller. While this is desirable in most rooms, a small space with high ceilings may look awkward and gangly with vertical stripes. On the other hand, horizontal stripes can make a short wall appear wider, causing the whole room to seem larger. The width of the stripe is key, too. Narrow stripes in a large room may seem to disappear or blend together, while wide stripes in a small room can be overpowering and make you feel boxed in.

The possibilities are seemingly endless when learning how to paint stripes on walls. But we've broken down the process into simple, easy-to-follow steps. Our how-to steps, coupled with expert advice, will have you striping it rich in no time!