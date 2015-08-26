Although it's a small change, a freshly painted interior door can make your home look entirely different. You can choose to refresh a discolored or damaged finish with a fresh coat or paint the door an accent color to amp up the personality of a space. Because doors are the entrance and exit points of your home, plan to paint them last, so the paint finishes remain undisturbed and can properly dry when completed. Looking around your home, you might notice the surfaces of doors vary quite a bit: some are completely flat, others are paneled, while others have intricate molding. Similarly, the approach to painting these door styles varies slightly. (Painting an exterior door also requires unique considerations.) Follow these expert tips on how to paint an interior door, whether it's paneled or flat.

The painting steps below work best for solid wood and hollow-core doors. For vinyl-covered or plastic doors, you'll need to apply at least one coat of primer after sanding and before you begin painting. Choose a durable paint finish in a semi-gloss or glossy sheen, which will stand up well to everyday use and frequent cleaning.