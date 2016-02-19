DIY Paint Projects for Your Home
Floor Covering
Turn a piece of plain vinyl flooring into a stylish rug for your kitchen with a simple stenciled makeover. Embrace southwestern style with our free pattern, or use your own stencil.
Dip-Dyed Chair Legs
Update basic chairs in no time with this easy "dip-dye" painting project. The secret to success? It's in the taping off. Watch and get the full how-to.
Puffy Paint Pillow
Fake an embroidered look with puffy paint. To make a painted pillow like this one, trace a favorite shape on contact paper. Cut it out, and press the paper to a solid-color pillow. With a light touch, apply puffy paint dots around the outside of the design. Allow the paint to dry for three hours, and then remove the contact paper. The puffy paint dots will look like embroidered French knots.
Mercury Glass Magic
Create the look of mercury glass with specialty spray paint and a few basic tools. You can create the effect on almost any clear glass surface, like picture frame glass. Watch and see how it's done.
Perfect Patina
Give a piece of wood furniture a distressed finish. This simple technique uses paint, sandpaper, and a few basic supplies.
Back Painting
Try this back painting technique to jazz up a plain glass lamp.
Painted Message Board
What's another vehicle for back painting? This creative message board. Paint the backside of a piece of glass, frame it, and you have a fun message board -- simple as that. Messages written in dry-erase marker easily wipe away. We framed our glass to give it a polished look, building in a ledge for holding markers.
Painted Pillow
Give a plain pillow a lift with painted on stripes. Watch and see how it's done!
Modern Botanicals
Combine a silhouette and a bontanical print with this clever reverse stenciling project, which is achieved by laying silk flowers and greenery on paper and spray painting over them.
Lamp Makeover
Transform an ugly duckling lamp into a swoon-worthy swan with the help of spray paint. Watch and see how it's done.
Stenciled Table
Dress up a wood table with a stenciled-on table runner. A simple geometric design is easy to stencil and gives a fresh look. Slightly water down your paint to let the wood grain show through.
Cabinet Makeover
You don't need to rip out your existing cabinets to get a new look. See how a simple stenciled motif can give cabinet doors (and your kitchen) a fresh face.
Watercolor Magic
Customize a favorite photo with watercolor. Convert a digital photo to black and white, then print it on lightweight watercolor paper or cardstock. Avoid ink-jet printers; use a laser printer, or enlist your local copy shop for help. Tint your favorite details from the image with watercolor paints (light colors work best) using a soft watercolor brush. Leave the remainder of the photo black and white, and allow it to dry at least three hours. If the first wash of color isn't bright enough, apply a second coat. Let dry completely before framing.
Chalkboard Calendar
Use a tape measure, ruler, level, and chalk markers to mark off a grid on your wall. (This calendar is 32x45 inches with a half-inch space between each 6-inch square.) Start by taping off every third square with 1-inch painter's tape made for delicate surfaces. Apply three coats of chalkboard paint to each taped-off square with a 4-inch roller, allowing paint to dry between coats. When the final coat is dry, carefully remove the tape. Repeat with remaining squares until finished. When paint is cured, add numbers to the squares with chalk markers.
Tip: To make sure chalk will write clearly and come off easily, use at least three coats of chalkboard paint.
Painted Staircase Risers
Have a little fun with your staircase and paint the risers a rainbow of fun colors.
Splatter Art
Bring a Jackson Pollock-inspired piece to your home at a DIY price tag. Place a large stretched canvas on a drop cloth. Drip, drizzle, and splatter paint until you have a design you love. Experiment with old paintbrushes, toothbrushes, and splatter tools to create different effects.
Dipped Pots
Dip into the dipping trend with this easy technique. Watch and learn how it's done.
Lamp Upgrade
Spruce up a lamp with spray paint. Tape around the cord and top of the lamp base (including the lightbulb socket) with painter's tape, then spray all-purpose primer and paint on the un-taped portion (we used aqua color paint). When dry, spray clear sealer over the paint, let dry, and remove tape. Tape off the portion you painted and the lightbulb socket, and spray the top with gold metallic paint. For the shade, punch circles from cardstock to make a stencil. Press the cardstock stencil against the shade, spray with gold glitter paint, and let dry. Spray with clear sealer to prevent flaking.
Painted Rug
Put a little spring underfoot by giving an inexpensive sisal rug a fun update with paint. Use green painter's tape and a straightedge or yardstick to create clean outlines. We chose an improvised chevron pattern. When you're happy with your design, use a paintbrush or foam roller to apply interior latex paint, one color at a time.
Zigzag Chevron
Tap into the chevron trend and apply the pattern to your walls or another surface. Creating a precise chevron pattern requires a bit of math. Click the link below to learn how to measure and map out a chevron design.
Striped Pillow
This pillow's painted cover is sewn from a flour sack towel. Choose a pillow form, then fold and trim your towel to size. The cut towel should wrap around the pillow completely with an additional 1 inch on three sides for seam allowances. With right sides facing, sew the side seams together using a 1/2-inch seam allowance. Sew the remaining side, leaving a 4-inch opening in the middle. Turn the pillow cover right side out, lay flat, and insert a piece of cardboard to prevent paint from bleeding. Use painter's tape to make stripes on one side. Spray fabric paint over the untaped areas as desired and according to manufacturer's directions. Let dry and remove tape. Add stripes as desired in a second color. Let dry and insert your pillow form. Whipstitch the opening closed.
Frame Up
Thrift stores are filled with plenty of...well...art that's past its prime. While the art may be passe, the frames are diamonds in the rough. For this gallery wall, collect a wide variety of frames in all shapes and sizes and pop out the art. Give the frames a few coats of spray paint and arrange on your wall, gallery style.
Painted Upholstery
Did you know you can paint upholstery? You can, and this video shows you how. It's a simple way to refresh old upholstery, without the work of a complete reupholstering job.
Faux Bois Headboard
Skip an actual headboard and go for one painted on the wall. A fun pattern, like this faux bois design, will have the same focal point affect as a regular headboard.
Pretty Vases
Jazz up plain white glass vases with customized painted designs. Mix glass paint with a few drops of paint thinner. If desired, adjust the amount of paint thinner to achieve varying viscosities and results, such as drips and runs. Paint freehand designs on each vase using an acrylic brush.
Faux Mercury Glass
Dress up your table with a faux mercury glass vase. Spray the inside of a glass vase with water -- some of the water will bead, and some will run down inside the vase. Spray the inside of the vase with a coat of Krylon Looking Glass spray paint while the interior is still wet. Let dry, then spray on another coat of paint. The finished texture is a "mirror" image of mercury glass.
Tone-on-Tone Stenciling
Stenciling brings pattern to walls and an interesting break from solid hues. Download this free stencil pattern, and go to the next slide see how to stencil a wall.
Stencil a Wall
Give a plain wall a boost with a stenciled pattern. Watch and see how it's done!