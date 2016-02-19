Use a tape measure, ruler, level, and chalk markers to mark off a grid on your wall. (This calendar is 32x45 inches with a half-inch space between each 6-inch square.) Start by taping off every third square with 1-inch painter's tape made for delicate surfaces. Apply three coats of chalkboard paint to each taped-off square with a 4-inch roller, allowing paint to dry between coats. When the final coat is dry, carefully remove the tape. Repeat with remaining squares until finished. When paint is cured, add numbers to the squares with chalk markers.

Tip: To make sure chalk will write clearly and come off easily, use at least three coats of chalkboard paint.