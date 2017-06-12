Make Your Own Chalkboard Paint
Love to leave notes? You'll appreciate our custom chalkboard paint recipe. Mix up a batch and apply it to everyday household items for a surface that's ready for writing.
Chalkboard in kitchen
Chalkboard paint is easy to find, but it usually only comes in hues of gray. Make your own with the help of latex paint and unsanded tile grout. Our easy-to-follow recipe yields chalkboard paint in any desired shade that can be used just like the store-bought stuff. Mix up a batch this weekend and get ready to write!
What You Need
- 1 cup latex paint
- 2 Tbsp. unsanded tile grout
- Small bucket or other container for mixing paint
- Paint stirrer
- Damp cloth
- Paintbrush
- 150-grit sandpaper
Step 1: Create Paint Mix
Mix the latex paint and tile grout in a bucket. Use a paint stirrer to thoroughly mix.
Step 2: Prep the Area
Pick a spot for application. We love using chalkboard paint on kitchen cabinets, accent walls, removable decals, glass jars, and more. Gently wipe down the surface with a damp cloth to remove any dust or debris.
Step 3: Apply the Paint
Use a paintbrush to apply a thin coat of the paint mix to your desired area. Let dry. Gently sand the paint layer before applying the next coat of paint. Repeat several times for the best color.
