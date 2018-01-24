How to Paint a Wall Like a Pro

Painting doesn't have to be a job strictly for professionals. With the right tools and preparation, you can master the art of painting an interior wall yourself.

The instructions for painting walls are fairly simple—cutting in the edges with a brush, then filling in with a roller. With this in mind, painting a wall goes a lot more quickly when two people work together: one using a brush to cut in the corners in sections, and the other following with a roller and filling in. Tandem painters are able to eliminate any lap marks caused by applying rolled paint to an edge that's already dried.

With our help, you can go into your next painting project with confidence. We'll show you how to prepare walls for paint, plus the wall painting techniques that promise to get the job done right.