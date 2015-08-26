How to Paint Vinyl Flooring for a Quick Room Makeover
Disguise dated vinyl flooring with these tricks from the pros.
Ordinarily, painting vinyl or linoleum flooring isn't recommended. The surfaces don't accept paint well and are likely to be dirty, stained, or waxed, which further inhibits paint bonding. And painting floors won't hide holes or dents. If at all possible, tear up old flooring and replace it. But if you absolutely have to have a quick flooring fix for a single event, for instance, and aren't worried about long-term durability, you can dramatically change a room's look by painting vinyl. Learn how you can get the best results with our step-by-step instructions for painting vinyl flooring.
Comments