How to Paint Vinyl Flooring for a Quick Room Makeover

Step 1

Before painting vinyl that's in sound condition, test the paint on an inconspicuous spot to make sure it will look okay when complete. Let the paint dry completely to get the best idea of what it will look like.

If you're happy with the color, sand the vinyl with 220-grit sandpaper to dull the shine. To avoid sanding on your hands and knees, consider using a sanding pole. This tool looks and is easy to use like a floor duster, but has sandpaper on the end of the pole. Apply a good amount of pressure to buff your floors until smooth.