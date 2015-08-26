How to Fix Peeling Paint and Prevent Walls from Chipping Again

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Unsightly walls and trim where the paint is beginning to peel can be an eyesore for homeowners. Tackle them easily with this step-by-step guide on what to do if your paint is peeling.

The telltale signs of peeling paint are hard to miss: spidery cracks, holes in the paint surface, even large strips or sections of paint that come off on their own. The reasons for peeling paint can vary widely. Painting over dirty walls, excess moisture, improper prep, and using latex paint on top of oil paint can all affect the paint's adhesion and cause it to eventually begin flaking off. To solve the problem, you'll need to remove the peeling areas and start over with fresh coats of primer and paint. Use our step-by-step guide to learn how to fix peeling paint.

Before you get started, it's important to determine whether the peeling paint contains lead. If your home was built prior to 1978, it could have lead-based paint, which can pose serious health risks, especially for children. You can find testing kits at hardware stores, but to be sure, hire a certified company to collect chips and send them to a lab for testing. If you think your home has lead-based paint, do not try to fix the peeling paint yourself. Instead, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends hiring a professional from their approved list of providers who can follow lead-safe work practices.

How to Fix Peeling Paint

Peeling paint needs to be removed first before you can paint over the surface. Follow these instructions to repair peeled paint.

What You Need

Personal protective equipment

Plastic drop cloth or tarp

Painters tape

Wire brush or paint scraper

Patching compound

Putty knife

Fine-grit sandpaper

Tack cloth or sponge

Paint roller or brush

Primer

Paint

Step 1: Prep Your Workspace

Whether or not the peeling paint is lead-based, you should still wear a safety mask, glasses, and gloves to protect yourself. Regardless of the size of the area or the type of paint used, place a large piece of plastic or a tarp near the area in order to catch any stray pieces of paint. Tape off nearby trim areas, such as baseboards, and remove any furniture, rugs, or other finishings from the space. Place drop cloths around the room to keep paint on the desired surfaces.

Step 2: Remove Problem Areas

If your paint is peeling, you'll need to remove the paint in the affected area. Use a wire brush or paint scraper ($10, The Home Depot) to scrape off all loose paint. Don't use too much pressure while scraping or you might damage the surface underneath.

Step 3: Make Any Necessary Repairs

Once the peeling paint is removed, you might be left with cracks or holes in the wall. Any damage should be fixed before you repaint. Apply a patching compound ($6, The Home Depot) with a putty knife as needed; smooth and let dry according to the manufacturer's directions.

Step 4: Establish a Smooth Surface

Whether or not you've had to patch the peeling paint area, you'll want to sand the space in order to ensure a wall surface free of any grooves or lines. Use very fine-grit sandpaper to smooth the area down. Run your hand over the surface to ensure it's completely even with the surrounding wall.

Step 5: Clean the Area

The area should be completely clean to allow the new paint to adhere properly. Using either a tack cloth or a lightly damp (not wet) sponge, wipe off the area to be painted. Wipe the surface again with a clean, dry rag and let dry thoroughly.

Step 6: Prime Walls

If moisture was the cause of peeling paint, it's particularly important to protect your newly painted area from the same problem. Primer can help seal the surface to protect against moisture and allow the paint to properly stick. Cover the area with primer, allowing the surface to dry according to the manufacturer's directions.

Step 7: Paint Walls