This Designer-Founded Paint Brand Makes Picking the Perfect Wall Color So Simple

Clare's color selection is expertly curated, and the zero-VOC, self-priming formula makes application a breeze. Plus, you can now save on your next purchase using our exclusive discount code.

The sheer number of paint colors and products can turn a simple project into a complicated dilemma. Choosing the right hue for your walls is tricky enough, but you'll also need to consider the sheen, required supplies, and quality of the paint, including how it might affect your home's indoor air quality. It's a lot to consider, but paint brand Clare takes the hassle out of the paint-shopping experience.

Founded by interior designer Nicole Gibbons, Clare helps simplify the decision-making process by offering high-quality paints in expertly curated shades. With just 60 colors in the collection (all vetted by Gibbons herself), you don't have to sort through thousands of swatches to find the perfect match. The easy-to-shop online platform lets you purchase paint by the gallon as well as all the necessary supplies for a flawless finish, which are then delivered straight to your door (no trips to the hardware store needed).

Even better, we have an exclusive discount for Better Homes & Gardens readers to help you save on your next paint project. Now through April 12, you can get $5 off any paint purchase using the discount code: BHG.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Clare

Buy It: Clare paint ($54 per gallon, $5 off with code BHG)

Clare's color options range from crisp neutrals to saturated jewel tones, with cheeky names like Fresh Kicks and Matcha Latte. If you're unsure which color is right for your room, the interactive Clare Color Genius quiz can help guide you with questions about your personal style, the lighting in the room, and more. Once you've narrowed it down to a few options, try out colors using 8-inch peel-and-stick swatches ($2 each).

To help streamline your choice of sheen, paints designed for different surfaces come in the finish that's best suited for the application: eggshell for walls, semigloss for trim, and flat for the ceiling (although you can absolutely mix and match). The self-priming formula offers great coverage with a highly durable, washable finish that resists grime and mildew.

Made with sustainability and wellbeing in mind, Clare paints contain zero volatile organic compounds (also known as VOCs), which are toxic chemicals that can pollute the air in your home and pose health risks. The low-odor paint is also GREENGUARD Gold certified, meeting rigorous standards for indoor air quality, and ingredients are listed on the label. The paint containers, trays, and liners are made from recycled materials and everything is shipped using sustainable packing materials.