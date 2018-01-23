How to Whitewash Wood Floors
Wood floors are always a beautiful option, but sometimes the finish can be a little harsh. Soften the shade by applying a whitewash floor stain using this step-by-step DIY project.
Painting over your hardwood may seem risky, but with the right techniques and instructions, your floors can end up looking stunning. Whitewashing wood flooring gives a rustic feel that brightens your space and extends the life of scratched old floors.
To get started, pick up a gallon of whitewash stain and two quarts of gray paint. The stain will be the floor's core color; the paint adds texture and depth. Check out our easy-to-follow steps below to see how it's done. Trust us, this weekend project is worth the effort.
