Painting over your hardwood may seem risky, but with the right techniques and instructions, your floors can end up looking stunning. Whitewashing wood flooring gives a rustic feel that brightens your space and extends the life of scratched old floors.

To get started, pick up a gallon of whitewash stain and two quarts of gray paint. The stain will be the floor's core color; the paint adds texture and depth. Check out our easy-to-follow steps below to see how it's done. Trust us, this weekend project is worth the effort.