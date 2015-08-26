Decide where you want the chevron's peak at the top of the wall; mark this as point A. Measure down the width of a stripe with a ruler and mark point B; use the level to ensure the marks are vertically aligned. Measure the length of a stripe from the peak to the edge of the wall and mark point C. From that mark, measure down the width of a stripe to mark point D. Use painter's tape to connect points A and C, and points B and D. Cut the tape with a crafts knife to create sharp corners. Tip: Mark the wall from the top of the wall to the bottom for one side of the chevron, then move to the other side.