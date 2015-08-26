How to Paint a Chevron Pattern
Give your decorating a punch with a dose of trendy pattern. Here's how to paint a chevron pattern on your walls.
Materials
- Paint in two colors
- Roller brush
- Yardstick
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Painter's tape
- Crafts knife
- Level
- Crafts brush
Step 1
Paint the wall with a base color and let it dry. Use a yardstick to determine the width and length for your chevron stripes. (This chevron has stripes 12 inches wide and 30 inches long from peak to each end on a 7-1/2x8 foot wall.)
Step 2
Decide where you want the chevron's peak at the top of the wall; mark this as point A. Measure down the width of a stripe with a ruler and mark point B; use the level to ensure the marks are vertically aligned. Measure the length of a stripe from the peak to the edge of the wall and mark point C. From that mark, measure down the width of a stripe to mark point D. Use painter's tape to connect points A and C, and points B and D. Cut the tape with a crafts knife to create sharp corners. Tip: Mark the wall from the top of the wall to the bottom for one side of the chevron, then move to the other side.
Step 3
With a small roller brush, paint on the stripe color. Use only a small amount of paint on the roller to prevent paint from seeping under the tape.
Step 4
When the paint is dry, slowly pull off the tape. Use a small crafts brush to make touch-ups.
