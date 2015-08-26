This DIY Distressing Technique Creates a Vintage Look on Any Furniture

Learn how to instantly age a piece of furniture using sandpaper and this easy distressing technique.

By Jessica Bennett
Updated May 11, 2021
Antique furniture often bears its age through chipped paint or a well-worn patina. This imperfect finish adds texture and character to old furnishings, and you can easily replicate the effect on new furniture with paint and a bit of sanding. In the steps below, we'll show you how to paint and sand wood furniture so it looks beautifully aged. This painting project is a great way to refresh basic furniture you already own or re-create a vintage look without the steep price. Plus, the painted finish will disguise any watermarks or small scratches, so it works well for thrifted furniture that's not quite in pristine condition.

Before you begin, choose a piece of solid wood furniture that's the right size and style for your room. Then select two colors of latex paint: one for the top coat and another for the base, which will peek through from underneath. Once the paint is dry, you'll use sandpaper to distress the surface to your liking. Follow the steps below to learn how to paint wood furniture with a gorgeous distressed finish.

  • Working time 2 hrs
  • Start to finish 6 hrs
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Painting, Sanding
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Prep Furniture

Select a piece of painted or unfinished wood furniture. If it's unfinished, sand and prime, then paint the base color. If it's painted, wipe with a tack cloth and paint the base color. Or, prime again and paint the base color. Let dry. Rub wax over the base coat, going with the grain. For an authentic look, concentrate on edges and areas of natural wear.

Step 2

Paint Bench

Paint the top coat, and let dry. If the piece will be used outdoors, choose exterior latex paint to avoid fading. Interior latex is fine if the piece will be used in a protected area.

Step 3

Distress Surface

Place the piece on a drop cloth. Sand with medium-grade sandpaper until you achieve the distressed effect. If you wish, repeat waxing, painting, and sanding for a third color. Wipe bench with a tack cloth, and seal with two coats of polyurethane.

By Jessica Bennett

    Anonymous
    July 13, 2018
    This was so easy to do: the instructions just walked me through it finishing with great results!
