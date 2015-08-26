Antique furniture often bears its age through chipped paint or a well-worn patina. This imperfect finish adds texture and character to old furnishings, and you can easily replicate the effect on new furniture with paint and a bit of sanding. In the steps below, we'll show you how to paint and sand wood furniture so it looks beautifully aged. This painting project is a great way to refresh basic furniture you already own or re-create a vintage look without the steep price. Plus, the painted finish will disguise any watermarks or small scratches, so it works well for thrifted furniture that's not quite in pristine condition.

Before you begin, choose a piece of solid wood furniture that's the right size and style for your room. Then select two colors of latex paint: one for the top coat and another for the base, which will peek through from underneath. Once the paint is dry, you'll use sandpaper to distress the surface to your liking. Follow the steps below to learn how to paint wood furniture with a gorgeous distressed finish.