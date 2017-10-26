Smart Storage Maximizes This Small Farmhouse Kitchen

Clever organization and creamy whites abound in Traci Hutcherson's country-fresh kitchen. See how the blogger used do-it-all storage features to make the most of a small footprint.

This fresh farmhouse kitchen, designed by Traci Hutcherson of Beneath My Heart blog, employs an all-white color scheme to keep the space light and bright. Natural wood surfaces and dark hardware contribute texture and warmth. With smart storage throughout, the kitchen stows daily cooking essentials without cramping its small square footage.

While storage was a priority, Traci also paid attention to the details. Storage containers holding baking ingredients sit on display with trendy black and white labels, and decorative dishes contribute a pop of color. Stainless-steel appliances add modern convenience without distracting from the room's farmhouse features.

Sinking In

A large-basin farmhouse sink pairs with aged black hardware and a vintage-style plaid rug to set the stage for a traditional country look. Richly stained wood flooring grounds the kitchen's white color scheme. Light wood countertops and the whitewashed paneled ceiling add subtle natural finishes.

Floating On Air

Shelves replace upper cabinets to enhance the sense of airiness. Dishes on display add visual interest with pops of blues and greens to break up the neutral color palette. A monogrammed wood tray brings the warmth of the wood slab countertop up toward the ceiling.

Cubby Takeover

Wicker baskets in cubby spaces break up the whitewashed cabinetry for textural interest. They also provide easy access to bulky kitchenware. A low-profile white subway tile backsplash flows into white walls to avoid a visual break in the room, giving the small space a larger feel.

Easy Access

