20 Inspiring Designs You Need to See from the Fall One Room Challenge

The event took place virtually this year for the first time ever, but the final reveals are no less stunning.

The One Room Challenge is a biannual design event we look forward to every spring and fall for a wealth of decorating and DIY inspiration. This season's event looked a bit different compared to years past, as the 20 featured designers were tasked with creating virtual room transformations rather than pulling off real-life makeovers. The switch was a safety measure that acknowledged the risks associated with in-person shopping excursions during the coronavirus pandemic and instead encouraged participants to be creative while staying home. The talented designers have been sharing behind-the-scenes posts packed with tips for creating a unique space since the fall One Room Challenge began on October 7. Now, the final reveals are here, and we've got a sneak peek of all 20 one-of-a-kind rooms. Check out the previews below, then head to each designer's site to get all the details.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Albie Knows

1. Albie Knows

Albie Buabeng of Albie Knows based her virtual One Room Challenge on what she calls "must be nice" spaces: luxurious rooms that might not be necessary but would be a treat to have at home. Over the past several weeks, she created dream designs for a media room, shared study, outdoor living area, laundry room, and powder room. With a focus on the media and study rooms, she considered how her family currently lives and how they'd like to live when putting together the plans. The end results feature contrasting color palettes, plenty of natural textures, and designs rooted in comfort and functionality.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Ana Claudia Design

2. Ana Claudia Design

Interior designer Ana Claudia Schultz, who owns Ana Claudia Design, transformed her company's Rhinebeck, New York, office for the One Room Challenge. She designed the space with health and safety in mind, spacing desks and seating areas 6 feet apart and including an air purifier and humidifier in each room. The outdoor conference table is warmed by a heater so the space can be used in the colder months. Her private office includes a statement wall that works beautifully as a virtual meeting background.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of At Home with Joseph

3. At Home with Joseph

Joseph Marini, founder of At Home with Joseph, describes his ORC design as "a multi-functional studio that bridges the gap between home and garden." The adapted shed can serve as a spacious potting station, floral studio, or entertaining space. Floor-to-ceiling windows crafted from salvaged vintage French doors let in plenty of natural light, offering an inviting home office space as needed.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Barbour Spangle Design

4. Barbour Spangle Design

Christi Barbour and Brianne Verstat of Barbour Spangle Design were tasked with creating a relaxing master suite for clients who had recently purchased a lake home. Aiming to replicate the feeling of an intimate boutique hotel, the designers outfitted the bedroom with dark, moody colors and luxurious materials. The overall design was inspired by the natural environment around the lake, including a black and emerald moth. Elements like solar shades for the windows and dark green marble on the fireplace help create a cocoon of comfort and luxury.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Dwell by Cheryl

5. Dwell by Cheryl

With her own dream home in mind, Cheryl Luckett of Dwell by Cheryl designed the main living spaces of a home in the North Carolina mountains. After scouring real estate listings, she found a real-life home to serve as her inspiration for this virtual project. She envisioned the rustic retreat as a beautiful escape from everyday life. Juxtaposing more masculine mountain motifs with touches of feminine glam, the design features rich berry hues, warm wood tones, cozy textures, and buttoned-up plaids.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Eneia White Interiors

6. Eneia White Interiors

Interior designer Eneia White designed a virtual politician's office for her One Room Challenge. She created a space that nods to Capitol Hill with tall columns that anchor the room. The color palette takes a sophisticated, feminine approach with velvety blues, lavenders, and saturated greens. Two types of flooring, including soft inlaid carpet and hardwood planks, along with whimsical wallpaper and light fixtures energize the space.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Gray Space Interior Design

7. Gray Space Interior Design

Rasheeda Gray of Gray Space Interior Design envisioned the ultimate entertaining space for this season's ORC. The multipurpose retreat is located on the basement level of a home that's loosely based on one of her IRL design clients. With zones for lounging and entertaining, the space includes a TV area, wine cellar, wet bar, and a hidden workstation for work-from-home days. Inspired by a girl's trip to South Africa that was canceled because of the pandemic, the design seeks to offer a functional yet luxurious oasis.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Haneen's Haven

8. Haneen's Haven

Haneen Matt, who blogs at Haneen's Haven, designed a living space using cohesive elements that reappear throughout the space. The riveted plaid wallpaper on the ceiling, for example, echoes the plaid on the drapes. The rounded, organic shape of the coffee table reflects the curves in the arched étagères and the oversized chandelier overhead. A warm color palette accented with black makes the modern-meets-traditional space feel both moody and sophisticated.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Hommeboys

9. Hommeboys

Austin Carrier and Alex Mutter-Rottmayer of Hommeboys pictured a dream vacation villa for their fall One Room Challenge. Their imaginary hotel room is located somewhere in the desert coastline of the Mediterranean. Mixing natural materials with contemporary elements, the design prioritizes relaxation and luxury living. The virtual suite includes a living and dining area, bedroom, and bathroom.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Interiors by Design

10. Interiors by Design

Interior designer Dennese Guadeloupe Rojas of Interiors by Design created a concept for a client's great room. The gathering space was tailored to the family's lifestyle and love of entertaining. Cozy furnishings offer a welcoming conversation area, while modern fixtures and metallic finishes throughout add a touch of glamour.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Jana Donohoe Designs

11. Jana Donohoe Designs

Designer Jana Donohoe's family-friendly game and media room boast a classic feel. Modern furnishings, luxurious materials, and a moody color palette elevate the space with grown-up style. True to classic principles of design, the room highlights rhythm and repetition through the recurring use of colors, lines, and shapes. The various patterns and art add playful flair.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Laura Hodges Studio

12. Laura Hodges Studio

For her virtual One Room Challenge, interior designer Laura Hodges chose Oprah Winfrey as her imagined client and designed a new living room for her California home. The space was intended as a warm and comfortable area for entertaining friends and family. Above the limestone fireplace, a large antique mirror and brass sconces hang between custom built-in arched cabinets with caned drawer fronts. The furniture is arranged for conversation, with a soft, rounded sofa, camel leather sofa, and two sculptural armchairs. Character-rich herringbone floors are topped with a custom rug to anchor the furniture and soften the overall feel. A bay window overlooking the gardens provides a cozy reading nook.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Nicole Designs

13. Lauren Nicole Designs

Lauren Clement of Lauren Nicole Designs wanted to create a multifunctional retreat that catered to busy schedules and functioned well for different families, lifestyles, and personalities. The room facilitates lounging, studying, and work, with doors that block sound and add privacy while doing schoolwork or watching movies or sports games. The functional, not-too-formal design encourages kicking up your feet with a snack or a glass of wine.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nicole White Designs

14. Nicole White Designs

Interior designer Nicole White conceptualized a meditation room to provide a calming escape during this trying year. It's designed as a complete sanctuary where no noise or interruptions are allowed. The warmth of a fire and the soothing sounds of water inside and outside offer a tranquil atmosphere. The room provides a space to completely disconnect, meditate, pray, read, or listen to soothing music.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nikole Starr Interiors

15. Nikole Starr Interiors

Interior designer Nikole Starr centered her ORC concept on a wallpaper pattern by Phillip Jeffries. The organic movement of the deep emerald green paper sets the tone for all other elements. Vibrant hues are also layered in through the bold floral-patterned dining chairs and ombre drapery panels that vary from spa blue to deep teal. The dynamic combinations of color and pattern represent the faraway travels of the globetrotting homeowners.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nile Johnson Interior Design

16. Nile Johnson Interior Design

For his ORC, Nile Johnson crafted a one-room coastal retreat with watery views and access to the beach. Using himself as the intended client, he grounded the space in neutral tones and filled it with contemporary art, industrial-style elements, and global influences. The relaxing room reflects a desire to slow down and enjoy life's luxuries.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Prudence Home + Design

17. Prudence Home + Design

Prudence Bailey of Prudence Home + Design designed a luxe dining room that combines traditional and modern aesthetics. Grounded by a soothing wallpaper pattern, the space uses textures and patterns to evoke the sky and garden elements. A mix of materials, including hide, velvet, stone, grasscloth, metal, leather, and embroidery, provides a visual oasis that invites guests to sit and stay awhile.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Thou Swell

18. Thou Swell

Kevin O'Gara of Thou Swell designed a sophisticated loft space in Atlanta's historic Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts, which you might recognize as the Queer Eye cast's headquarters in season one. Imagining his clients as a young professional couple, he designed a neo-traditional open-plan living area and a bold teal dining room. The space utilizes a playful color palette and one of Kevin's own maze rug designs to create a layered look.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Traders Haven Design

19. Traders Haven Design

Anthony Dunning of Traders Haven Design paid homage to Megan Thee Stallion, a singer and rapper who he describes as "inspirational and unapologetically authentic." His virtual space is divided into four sections, including a dining area, conversation space, terrace, and bar, that function well for daily use and special occasion entertaining. Filled with rich colors and patterns, the design balances Megan's fun and energetic side with a more sophisticated aesthetic.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Whitney J Decor

20. Whitney J Decor