In addition to bringing beautiful texture to your porch or patio, wicker furniture is highly practical, lightweight, and durable enough to last for years, even when exposed to the elements. But if the woven material is starting to look worn and faded or if the color simply doesn't match the rest of your outdoor decor, it's easy to revamp wicker furniture with a fresh coat of paint. The key is to thoroughly clean wicker furniture before you begin painting to ensure the new color adheres properly.

Spray paint is the best way to paint wicker furniture for a consistent finish, but this project can get messy. Be sure to do this outdoors when the weather forecast calls for a day or two of warm temperatures, calm winds, and no rain. When you're ready to get started, follow these steps on how to paint wicker furniture for a colorful outdoor refresh.