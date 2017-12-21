Refresh

How to Paint Wicker Furniture for a Colorful Refresh

Give your old wicker pieces a new look with a fresh coat of color. We'll show you how to paint wicker furniture in four simple steps.

By Jessica Bennett
Updated September 20, 2021
In addition to bringing beautiful texture to your porch or patio, wicker furniture is highly practical, lightweight, and durable enough to last for years, even when exposed to the elements. But if the woven material is starting to look worn and faded or if the color simply doesn't match the rest of your outdoor decor, it's easy to revamp wicker furniture with a fresh coat of paint. The key is to thoroughly clean wicker furniture before you begin painting to ensure the new color adheres properly.

Spray paint is the best way to paint wicker furniture for a consistent finish, but this project can get messy. Be sure to do this outdoors when the weather forecast calls for a day or two of warm temperatures, calm winds, and no rain. When you're ready to get started, follow these steps on how to paint wicker furniture for a colorful outdoor refresh.

  • Working time 2 hrs
  • Start to finish 1 day
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Cleaning, Spray Painting
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Prepare your project area

Plan to paint your wicker furniture outside on a clear, calm day. Lay down a drop cloth in the area where you're going to work. Be sure you're away from your house or other structures, as spray paint can drift.

Step 2

Clean wicker furniture

Use a stiff-bristled brush to gently clear away dust, dirt, cobwebs, and other debris. Clean wicker furniture with a sponge and soapy water. Then use a deglosser to strip the wicker of its previous stain or paint finish, following the manufacturer's instructions. This prep work is important to ensure that the paint will adhere well to the surfaces. Allow the furniture to dry completely. If your wicker furniture requires extensive cleaning, allow it to dry overnight.

Step 3

Prime and paint wicker furniture

Apply a spray primer and let dry before painting, or use an all-in-one outdoor spray paint that doesn't require priming. Holding the can about 8-10 inches away from the surface of your furniture, use gentle sweeping motions to get good coverage without causing drips. Be sure to spray from different angles to ensure all exposed surfaces of the wicker are painted.

Step 4

Let paint dry

Allow the painted wicker to dry for at least one hour. If the color is uneven or not bright enough, apply a second coat of paint. Once you've achieved the desired color, wait one to two days (check the paint can for exact recommendations) to allow the paint to fully cure before using the furniture.

