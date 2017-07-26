Make Old Furniture Shine Again with Our Tips for Refinishing a Dresser

Hand-me-down furniture and thrift store finds provide an economical way to furnish your space. If the bones of a piece are good but the finish isn't quite right, you can easily fix that with a new coat of wood stain. Refinishing a piece of furniture, like this beautiful oak dresser, isn't as difficult as you think. With the right tools and a little elbow grease, you can take your furniture from blah to beautiful in just one day.

Our dresser, for example, was stripped of a dull coat of paint so its lustrous graining and elegant lines could shine. Then, we added painted hardware to lend a contemporary twist to the decades-old heirloom. Follow our instructions below to learn how to refinish a wood dresser.