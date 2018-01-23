How to Paint Distressed Wood Furniture

Before getting started, chose the piece of furniture you're going to give a distressed paint finish. Scour flea markets or secondhand shops for a piece that's solid wood with a stained finish. Don't worry if it has scratches or water marks; the painted finish will hide those flaws. Look for a piece with lines you love and will look good in your space.

You'll also need to select two colors of furniture paint to complete your distressed finish. You can choose two shades of the same color as we did or choose complementary or contrasting colors for a bolder look. We chose latex paint for its ease of use; however, oil-base paints are known for their durability and oftentimes the go-to option for wood trim and cabinetry.