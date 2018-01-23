How to Paint Distressed Wood Furniture

Distressed wood furniture is perfect for rooms decorated with flea market finds and antique treasures. Learn how to distress furniture in almost no time using this easy guide.

Read step by step instructions after the video.

Before getting started, chose the piece of furniture you're going to give a distressed paint finish. Scour flea markets or secondhand shops for a piece that's solid wood with a stained finish. Don't worry if it has scratches or water marks; the painted finish will hide those flaws. Look for a piece with lines you love and will look good in your space.

You'll also need to select two colors of furniture paint to complete your distressed finish. You can choose two shades of the same color as we did or choose complementary or contrasting colors for a bolder look. We chose latex paint for its ease of use; however, oil-base paints are known for their durability and oftentimes the go-to option for wood trim and cabinetry.

  • Working time 2 hrs
  • Start to finish 2 days
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Painting
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Prep the Surface

Place your piece on top of a drop cloth and lightly sand the wood to create a rough surface. Apply different levels of pressure as you sand; this causes the wood to absorb more paint in some areas. Wipe clean using a tack cloth or rag. 

Step 2

Apply Base Paint

Using your darkest shade of paint, apply a first coat to the furniture. Spread the paint thin enough to allow cracks to show through. Allow paint to dry for 24 hours. 

Step 3

Create a Paint Wash

Place a small amount of your lighter shade of paint in a container. Mix in water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until paint is thin like a wash but not so thin that it bubbles when you apply it.

Step 4

Apply Top Layer

Apply the wash to the table using a foam brush. While it is wet, wipe some areas with paper towels to achieve an antiqued look. Allow the paint to dry for 24 hours.

Step 5

Distress Edges

To create an even more antiqued look, lightly sand the edges and corners of the table with fine-grit sandpaper, concentrating on edges and areas of natural wear to keep it authentic looking.

Comments (3)

ALR5827955DW
July 22, 2018
I think it's beautiful.
carlybears
February 25, 2018
It's easy to ruin a piece of furniture. Real wood furniture that isn't masse of Pine or Rubberwood is hard to find these days. Furthermore, if it's an old, antique piece you are totally ruining its worth. If you choose to ruin furniture by sanding not stripping first, and doing it unevenly you are ruining what was once a beautiful piece of wood. Please use your "distressing" technique on junk furniture. This makes me sick.
MS10720806
February 22, 2018
Looks like a project I’d like to try.
