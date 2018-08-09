Step 3

With the hardware installed, begin building the standing frame of the bed. This is the box you see when the bed is folded up against the wall. First, find the top stretcher and the top stretcher rails. Align the top stretcher rails along the long sides of the top stretcher. The 2-3/4-inch sides of the rails should be facing the stretcher. Line a bead of wood glue along the long edges of the stretcher and press the rails to the board. The stretcher should fall in the middle of the 2-3/4-inch sides. Once the glue has dried, use a drill to attach the rails to the stretcher with 2-inch screws.

Next, attach the stretcher to the large side panels. Place the stretcher between the panels and align the top of the stretcher rails with the top of the side panels. Make sure the hardware you installed earlier is facing inward. Once aligned, screw from the outside of the side panels into the top stretcher board. Be sure to drill into the stretcher board itself, not just the rails. Lift the entire unit up to the wall.

To give your Murphy bed a built-in look and make the boards flush against the wall, remove the baseboard where the bed will go with an oscillating trim saw.