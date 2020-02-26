Make your home even more welcoming with a DIY farmhouse bench made from basic hardware-store lumber. This casual yet timeless furniture piece works well in an entryway or mudroom as a place to pull on shoes or in a dining room to accommodate additional guests. While farmhouse benches can run a high price at home stores, they’re much more accessible if you make them yourself. Below, we’ll show you how to make a DIY farmhouse bench. Once your project is complete, you can even make a matching farmhouse table.

How to Make a Farmhouse Bench

One of the best ways to bring the family together for dinner is with a farmhouse table and bench. Learn how to make your own DIY bench below, or customize the measurements to fit your table or room layout.

Supplies Needed

1 x 4 x 96-inch pine board

1 x 8 x 96-inch pine board

2 x 4 x 96-inch wall stud

Tape measure

Miter saw

Drill/driver

Pocket-hole jig

Clamps

Wood glue

1-1/4-inch coarse-thread panhead pocket-hole screws

2-1/2-inch coarse-thread panhead pocket-hole screws

Pine pocket hole plugs

1-1/4-inch wood screws

Cut List

2 Long X Legs: 1-3/8 x 1’5-3/8 x 3-1/8-inch

4 Short X Legs: 1-3/8 x 8-1/4 x 3-1/8-inch

2 Upper X Stretcher: 3/4 x 12-3/8 x 3-1/8-inch

2 Lower X Stretcher: 1-3/8 x 1’2-1/4 x 3-1/8-inch

Upper Stretcher: 3/4 x 4’7-1/2 x 3-1/4-inch

Lower Stretcher: 1-1/2 x 4’7-1/2 x 3-3/8-inch

4 Feet: 3/4 x 4-3/8 x 3-1/8-inch

2 Bench Top: 7-1/4 x 76-inch boards

Step-by-Step Instructions

Follow our guide to making the perfect farmhouse bench for your home. This is considered an advanced furniture project.

Step 1: Measure and Cut Legs

The legs forming an X are made with one long board and two short boards. Cut two Long X Legs to length with a parallel 45-degree miter at each end. Cut 4 Short X Legs to length with a 45-degree miter at one end.

Step 2: Attach Long and Short Legs

Drill two 1-1/2-inch pocket holes at the unmitered end of each of the four Short X Legs. Clamp a Short X Leg to a Long X Leg with the pocket hole side touching the center of the Long X Leg. Attach with wood glue and 2-1/2-inch pocket screws. Repeat for the opposite leg. Attach the remaining Short X Legs to the assemblies, forming an X.

Step 3: Cut Stretchers

Cut two Upper X Stretchers from the 1x4 board. Cut the two Lower X Stretchers from the 2x4 board; cut 45-degree miters at both ends. Cut four Feet from 1x4 material.

Step 4: Attach Stretchers

Now you will finish the legs of the bench. Attach the Upper X Stretcher and Lower X Stretcher across the top and bottom points of the X. Attach the Feet beneath the Lower X Stretcher at both ends. Repeat for the second leg.

Step 5: Drill Pocket Holes

Drill pocket holes in both ends of the Upper and Lower stretchers. The two Upper stretchers should connect the top ends of the two X legs and should be connected to the Upper X Stretcher. The bottom stretcher should connect the middle of the Lower X Stretchers.

Step 6: Build Bench Top

Cut two 7-1/4 x 76-in boards and drill pocket holes along the edge of one. The pocket holes should be seven inches apart, starting 1-1/2-inch away from the edge. Edge-clamp the boards together, and attach with wood glue and pocket screws. Center the top on the leg assembly. Attach with wood glue and wood screws from underneath through the upper stretchers.