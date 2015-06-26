18 DIY Storage Furniture Ideas for All Your Organizing Needs

Turn two bookcases into an entryway storage zone that takes up just a sliver of wall space. Hang a pair of bookcases horizontally, one within reaching distance above and the other on the floor below. Attach a cushion to the top of the lower unit to form a bench, and mount hooks in the open space between. Secure the bookcases with wall anchors, and, if desired, install pieces of trim around the edges to reinforce the built-in look.