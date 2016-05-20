24 DIY Furniture Projects with One-of-a-Kind Style

With an interesting shape and stylish design, this chair just needed a quick fix to take it to the next level. By painting just the vertical spindles, this chair receives a custom look without the hefty price tag. To recreate this DIY furniture project, tape off the parts of the chair you want to leave unpainted. Apply interior/exterior latex primer, let dry, and then apply latex paint in your color of choice. For tight detail work, use a 1/2-inch flat detail brush.