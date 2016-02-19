Revive a tired dresser using wallpaper with a print, pattern, or texture you love. Just make sure the drawers have a flat front—the wallpaper won’t play well with a textured surface. The best part about using wallpaper on a dresser is that an inexpensive sample-size roll is just enough to update four small drawers!

Start with a solid base by sanding, priming, and painting the dresser. Measure and cut the wallpaper to size using a utility knife for extra precision. Attach with spray adhesive smoothing out any air bubbles. Check a local flea market to find cool vintage drawer knobs for your newly refreshed dresser.