Natural Elements and Neutral Colors Establish Calm in This Modern, Kid-Friendly Home

The home of Liza and Simon Isaacs is a picture of tranquility by design. They wanted to create a home that would be a restful place to unwind with their two young kids, Kaia and Sage, after work. To create that serenity, friend and interior designer Jacqueline Schmidt relied on a quiet, low-contrast color scheme with lots of natural wood.

She steered the family towards materials that would last, especially for the high-touch spots like countertops and the dining table and chairs, which were made for commercial use. "Contract-grade is more expensive, but worth it because they don't get ruined," Schmidt says. The extra time together at home during Covid put the calming aspect of the design to an extreme test, but Simon and Liza found that their family-friendly and clutter-proof home can handle anything.