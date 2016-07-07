Rich wall color sets a sophisticated tone in the dining room addition, where 1960s Milo Baughman chairs and avant-garde lighting balance an ornate 1700s Italian mirror and damask wallpaper. Around the firebox, French cava limestone slabs were sized into 1¼-inch-thick bricks for a modern effect.

Design Tip: To mesh old and new, the modern elements in the dining room addition were limited to the lighting, fireplace surround, and chairs.