How This Midcentury Modern Home Broke the Style Mold

After a big move from New York City to San Francisco, these homeowners wanted a living space with layers of pattern and personality and plenty of conversation pieces. Their home is a midcentury modern beauty designed by famed real estate developer Joseph Eichler. Fitting the typical Eichler style, this home is a single story with an open floor plan and glass walls. Eichler focused on creating a clean transition from indoors to out.

The homeowners honored the architecture with midcentury furniture while adding what they call a boholuxe layer with global textiles and art. Another constant: easy-care houseplants. There's a verdant container garden in the atrium and a rotating collection of palms and succulents that move around the house.

In the living room, two sofas (rather than a sectional) define the sitting area without restricting flow. A neutral sofa allows the homeowners to play with accent pillows. The natural wood tones flows throught the tufted leather cocktail table and compliments the red brick around the fireplace.

Global Palette

Most of the furniture is midcentury modern to complement the house's bones, but the homeowners added an eclectic layer with colorful rugs and pillows to make this home's style their own. Mixing wood stain colors takes limitations off of decor decisions.

Indoors or Out

An open-air courtyard hosts a crowd of tropical foliage that can be seen from inside. The house doesn't have a lot of wall space—most of it is glass—so the homeowners let the plants stand in as art.

Rug Envy

The couple bought their midcentury Danish table at an estate sale down the street. A vibrant Moroccan-style rug (from World Market) anchors the table and warms up the linolium tile floor. Shiplapped ceilings and exposed beams add drama to the lofted space above the table.

Wood on Wood

A vignette of cherry-stained woods allows extra storage to fade away and makes the accessories pop. A small round mirror brings natural light into the room. A whimsical indoor plant adds a sculptural quality.

Super Shelf

The breakfast room's original paneled wall and pitched ceiling are hallmarks of Joseph Eichler-designed homes. The homeowners store kitchen essentials on a white IKEA shelving unit that pops against the wood.

Tons of Texture

The homeowners designed and built the platform bed and floating bedside tables. They kept the bedding white as a background for vibrant textiles, like the handwoven Guatemalan blanket and mix of patterned pillows. A sheepskin rug and pillow add natural texture.

Think Green

