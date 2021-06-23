The Reveals from This Spring's One Room Challenge Are Here to Inspire Your Next Makeover
See how 20 featured designers pulled off an entire room makeover in just seven weeks.
That's a wrap on the Spring 2021 One Room Challenge. Since the semiannual event kicked off on May 5, we've been following along as some of our favorite design influencers, interior designers, and hundreds of guest participants transformed a space of their choice. After a few sneak peeks on social media over the past seven weeks, it's finally time to reveal the finished room designs.
Today, we're sharing a glimpse of each makeover from the ORC's 20 featured designers. Dive into some of the design details below, then check out each participant's website for the full tour. Plus, make sure to see all the amazing guest participant transformations on Instagram via #oneroomchallenge and #bhgorc. And stay tuned for info on the next One Room Challenge, coming this fall.
At Home With Ashley
Inspired by the cozy feel of an English cottage, Ashley Wilson, who runs the blog At Home With Ashley, revamped her eat-in kitchen using wallpaper, salvaged elements, and layers of color. Over the course of the ORC, she replaced the cabinets, flooring, backsplash, and countertops. A new fireplace in the dining area will provide a warm, inviting feel during colder months.
Banyan Bridges
Racheal Jackson of Banyan Bridges overhauled a basement kitchen that she previously described as "dark and creepy." Now outfitted with vivid green cabinets, butcher-block countertops, and a checkboard tile backsplash, the room provides a colorful, lively setting for gatherings. Known for her painted murals, Jackson also included one of her signature striped designs on a section of the walls. Vintage appliances, new lighting, and DIY updates pull the room together.
Bari J. Ackerman
Artist and designer Bari J. Ackerman dressed up her primary bathroom with a bold assortment of geometric forms and punchy colors. Rounded shapes repeat throughout, including on the pink arches rendered in hexagon tiles on the sink wall, the gold-framed vanity mirrors, and the orange-and-white shower tile that reminds Ackerman of a quilt. Fluted detailing on the vanity and rectangular tile behind the tub introduce linear lines for contrast.
Brit Arnesen
Brit Arnesen of Britdotdesign converted her attached garage into a living area, adding an extra 400 square feet of usable space to her home. She and her husband Derek did all of the work themselves, including installing new drywall, hardwood flooring, subfloors, windows, and more. Two archways now lead into the Art Deco-inspired space, which features arched built-ins and a stunning terrazzo fireplace. A warm color palette of desert tones is applied through paint and furnishings, many of which were designed by Brit herself.
Brownstone Boys
Jordan and Barry, also known as the Brownstone Boys, transformed their previously unused basement into a workspace where they can host clients and run their renovation project management business. The basement receives virtually no natural light, so they decided to embrace a New York-style speakeasy theme. Custom millwork, rich wood finishes, vintage elements, and new lighting created a stylish space that feels period-appropriate in their 130-year-old home.
Cass Makes Home
Self-taught DIYer Cass Smith of Cass Makes Home renovated her main bathroom for this spring's One Room Challenge. Tackling all the work herself, she installed a pocket door, built arch enclosures for the shower and tub, converted a thrift-store dresser into a vanity, and added a new arched window in the shower to bring more light into the dark space. Once considered basic and builder-grade, the bathroom now serves as a sophisticated retreat that boasts a stylish mix of vintage and modern elements.
Dominique Gebru
Dominique Gebru says transforming her kitchen for the ORC challenged her brain, body, and willpower. Throughout the process, she relied heavily on YouTube tutorials and gained new skills while installing drywall, tile, and more. The budget-friendly makeover revamped her 800-square-foot condo's kitchen, dining, and entry area with personalized style.
Dressing Rooms Interiors Studios
Ariene Bethea of Dressing Rooms Interiors refreshed her open-concept kitchen and dining area for the spring 2021 One Room Challenge. She kept the existing layout of the kitchen, which hadn't been updated in 14 years, and used fresh paint, tile, countertops, and lighting to transform the space. In the dining room, new furniture, light fixtures, and an area rug give it a modern feel that complements the kitchen.
Gray Space Interiors
Rasheeda Gray of Gray Space Interiors worked alongside her husband to renovate their primary bedroom and bathroom. Original to their 1961 home, the bathroom was taken down to the studs before they added a new tub, shower, vanity, and tile. Fresh paint, contemporary furniture, and new lighting gave the bedroom a refresh. Marble tile in both rooms ties the dark gray bedroom and bright white bathroom together.
Haneen's Haven
Haneen Matt of Haneen's Haven redesigned her primary bathroom. A mix of old and new lends fresh personality to the former blank slate. In the shower, wallpaper-look tile lines two niches with an artful tree pattern. A vintage-inspired clawfoot tub, modern lighting, and custom arched molding complete the makeover.
Home Ec.
Natalie Papier of the interior design company Home Ec. renovated her daughter's bathroom for this spring's challenge. Previously outdated and "very beige," the bathroom received bursts of color and playful personality through floral wallpaper and yellow and white tiles. Flipping the bathroom's layout also created a more functional flow.
Nile Johnson Interior Design
Interior designer Nile Johnson used the ORC as an opportunity to redesign his own bedroom. Believing that a well-designed space for rest is a key element of self-care, he set out to create a more relaxing space for himself. Even after product delays and timeline disruptions, he says the final result is already melting away his stress.
Pennies for a Fortune
Fariha Nasir of Pennies for a Fortune completed a guest bedroom makeover for the ORC. She gave the builder-grade room a custom look that blends modern and traditional elements by adding box molding, beaded-board paneling, and a sleek fireplace. Farrow & Ball's Sulking Room Pink covers the entire room, including the ceiling, trim, and doors, for a cozy feel.
Prepford Wife
Victoria Ford of Prepford Wife took on the guest bedroom and bathroom in her Dutch colonial home. Nautical-inspired elements and splashes of blue infuse the space with classic style. New bathroom tile and wallpaper in the bedroom introduce playful pattern that adds life to the formerly gloomy spaces.
Rachel Moriarty Interiors
Known for her maximalist aesthetic, interior designer Rachel Moriarty didn't hold back for this ORC. Over the past seven weeks, she filled her primary bedroom, closet, and bathroom with layers of color and bold patterns. New wallpaper, artwork, lighting, and furnishings come together in an eclectic, personalized design.
Sachi Lord
Hawaii-based designer Sachi Lord worked with her husband Michael to revitalize a bathroom and bedroom. Newly exposed tongue-and-groove ceilings and the addition of skylights, a floating vanity, and terracotta tile transformed the guest bathroom. The bedroom received a revamped layout, new furniture, fixtures, and hardware. Inspired by the beautiful scenery that surrounds their home, the two rooms now feel open and inviting.
Susan Hill Interior Design
Interior designer Susan Hill converted a former playroom into a gaming room for her daughters. New soundproof insulation, storage areas, app-enabled LED lighting, and a snack station equipped with a beverage fridge create a functional and inviting hangout. Oversized art, soft textiles, and display space for her daughter's collectibles personalize the room.
This Is Simplicite
This Is Simplicite blogger Mansa transformed her main-floor guest bedroom and bathroom into a luxe retreat. A patterned wood accent wall adds dimension and style to the bedroom, while the bathroom was upgraded with textured herringbone wallpaper and sawtooth crown molding. New bedding, draperies, rugs, and artwork maintain a mostly neutral color palette with hints of playful pink.
Pretty Real
Tiffany DeLangie of the Pretty Real blog renovated the family room loft in her new-construction home. The space features a DIY built-in shelving unit and a large sectional covered in family-friendly fabric. A warm color palette, beachy accents, and natural textures create a cozy, relaxed space her family can enjoy.
Victoria Lee Interiors
Victoria Lee Jones worked with the design team at her firm Victoria Lee Interiors to transform half of her Brooklyn apartment, which includes a bedroom, bathroom, and entryway, into a flexible space for living and working. Her second bedroom was converted into an interior design studio and workspace for her team. Elements like large-format tile in the bathroom and a coworking dining table in the studio showcase the firm's modern, minimalist style.
