The Reveals from This Spring's One Room Challenge Are Here to Inspire Your Next Makeover

That's a wrap on the Spring 2021 One Room Challenge. Since the semiannual event kicked off on May 5, we've been following along as some of our favorite design influencers, interior designers, and hundreds of guest participants transformed a space of their choice. After a few sneak peeks on social media over the past seven weeks, it's finally time to reveal the finished room designs.

Today, we're sharing a glimpse of each makeover from the ORC's 20 featured designers. Dive into some of the design details below, then check out each participant's website for the full tour. Plus, make sure to see all the amazing guest participant transformations on Instagram via #oneroomchallenge and #bhgorc. And stay tuned for info on the next One Room Challenge, coming this fall.

small white fireplace vintage pastel botanical wallpaper ornate windows Credit: Courtesy of Ashley Wilson

At Home With Ashley

Inspired by the cozy feel of an English cottage, Ashley Wilson, who runs the blog At Home With Ashley, revamped her eat-in kitchen using wallpaper, salvaged elements, and layers of color. Over the course of the ORC, she replaced the cabinets, flooring, backsplash, and countertops. A new fireplace in the dining area will provide a warm, inviting feel during colder months.

eclectic colorful kitchen detail butcher block counter blue green artwork Credit: Courtesy of Banyan Bridges

Banyan Bridges

Racheal Jackson of Banyan Bridges overhauled a basement kitchen that she previously described as "dark and creepy." Now outfitted with vivid green cabinets, butcher-block countertops, and a checkboard tile backsplash, the room provides a colorful, lively setting for gatherings. Known for her painted murals, Jackson also included one of her signature striped designs on a section of the walls. Vintage appliances, new lighting, and DIY updates pull the room together.

eclectic modern pink bathroom tile gold accents floating double vanity Credit: Courtesy of Bari J. Ackerman

Bari J. Ackerman

Artist and designer Bari J. Ackerman dressed up her primary bathroom with a bold assortment of geometric forms and punchy colors. Rounded shapes repeat throughout, including on the pink arches rendered in hexagon tiles on the sink wall, the gold-framed vanity mirrors, and the orange-and-white shower tile that reminds Ackerman of a quilt. Fluted detailing on the vanity and rectangular tile behind the tub introduce linear lines for contrast.

tan crushed velvet retro 70s chair arched doorway rope wall decor minimalist Credit: Courtesy of Brit Arnesen

Brit Arnesen

Brit Arnesen of Britdotdesign converted her attached garage into a living area, adding an extra 400 square feet of usable space to her home. She and her husband Derek did all of the work themselves, including installing new drywall, hardwood flooring, subfloors, windows, and more. Two archways now lead into the Art Deco-inspired space, which features arched built-ins and a stunning terrazzo fireplace. A warm color palette of desert tones is applied through paint and furnishings, many of which were designed by Brit herself.

basement workspace with green cabinetry and vintage accents Credit: Courtesy of Brownstone Boys

Brownstone Boys

Jordan and Barry, also known as the Brownstone Boys, transformed their previously unused basement into a workspace where they can host clients and run their renovation project management business. The basement receives virtually no natural light, so they decided to embrace a New York-style speakeasy theme. Custom millwork, rich wood finishes, vintage elements, and new lighting created a stylish space that feels period-appropriate in their 130-year-old home.

cass makes home mood board Credit: Courtesy of Cass Makes Home

Cass Makes Home

Self-taught DIYer Cass Smith of Cass Makes Home renovated her main bathroom for this spring's One Room Challenge. Tackling all the work herself, she installed a pocket door, built arch enclosures for the shower and tub, converted a thrift-store dresser into a vanity, and added a new arched window in the shower to bring more light into the dark space. Once considered basic and builder-grade, the bathroom now serves as a sophisticated retreat that boasts a stylish mix of vintage and modern elements.

black and white kitchen with two-tone cabinets Credit: Courtesy of Dominique Gebru

Dominique Gebru

Dominique Gebru says transforming her kitchen for the ORC challenged her brain, body, and willpower. Throughout the process, she relied heavily on YouTube tutorials and gained new skills while installing drywall, tile, and more. The budget-friendly makeover revamped her 800-square-foot condo's kitchen, dining, and entry area with personalized style.

monochromatic herringbone white tile backsplash black open cabinets Credit: Courtesy of Ariene Bethea

Dressing Rooms Interiors Studios

Ariene Bethea of Dressing Rooms Interiors refreshed her open-concept kitchen and dining area for the spring 2021 One Room Challenge. She kept the existing layout of the kitchen, which hadn't been updated in 14 years, and used fresh paint, tile, countertops, and lighting to transform the space. In the dining room, new furniture, light fixtures, and an area rug give it a modern feel that complements the kitchen.

gray bedroom with red and black accents Credit: Courtesy of Gray Space Interiors

Gray Space Interiors

Rasheeda Gray of Gray Space Interiors worked alongside her husband to renovate their primary bedroom and bathroom. Original to their 1961 home, the bathroom was taken down to the studs before they added a new tub, shower, vanity, and tile. Fresh paint, contemporary furniture, and new lighting gave the bedroom a refresh. Marble tile in both rooms ties the dark gray bedroom and bright white bathroom together.

black white toile trees pattern inlay built-in shower shelves tile Credit: Courtesy of Haneen Matt

Haneen's Haven

Haneen Matt of Haneen's Haven redesigned her primary bathroom. A mix of old and new lends fresh personality to the former blank slate. In the shower, wallpaper-look tile lines two niches with an artful tree pattern. A vintage-inspired clawfoot tub, modern lighting, and custom arched molding complete the makeover.

green blue cascade meadow wallpaper botanical floral pattern inlay Credit: Courtesy of Natalie Papier

Home Ec.

Natalie Papier of the interior design company Home Ec. renovated her daughter's bathroom for this spring's challenge. Previously outdated and "very beige," the bathroom received bursts of color and playful personality through floral wallpaper and yellow and white tiles. Flipping the bathroom's layout also created a more functional flow.

dark glam monochromatic bedroom black white modern spheres chandelier Credit: Courtesy of Nile Johnson

Nile Johnson Interior Design

Interior designer Nile Johnson used the ORC as an opportunity to redesign his own bedroom. Believing that a well-designed space for rest is a key element of self-care, he set out to create a more relaxing space for himself. Even after product delays and timeline disruptions, he says the final result is already melting away his stress.

monochromatic taupe mauve bedroom door walls black fireplace gold frames Credit: Courtesy of Fariha Nasir

Pennies for a Fortune

Fariha Nasir of Pennies for a Fortune completed a guest bedroom makeover for the ORC. She gave the builder-grade room a custom look that blends modern and traditional elements by adding box molding, beaded-board paneling, and a sleek fireplace. Farrow & Ball's Sulking Room Pink covers the entire room, including the ceiling, trim, and doors, for a cozy feel.

reading corner brown leather midcentury chair bold pillow rug blue drapes Credit: Courtesy of Prepford Wife

Prepford Wife

Victoria Ford of Prepford Wife took on the guest bedroom and bathroom in her Dutch colonial home. Nautical-inspired elements and splashes of blue infuse the space with classic style. New bathroom tile and wallpaper in the bedroom introduce playful pattern that adds life to the formerly gloomy spaces.

mixed pattern boho glam red bed artwork purple botanical wallpaper Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Moriarty

Rachel Moriarty Interiors

Known for her maximalist aesthetic, interior designer Rachel Moriarty didn't hold back for this ORC. Over the past seven weeks, she filled her primary bedroom, closet, and bathroom with layers of color and bold patterns. New wallpaper, artwork, lighting, and furnishings come together in an eclectic, personalized design.

detail black white bathroom vanity sink brass faucet brush mirror Credit: Courtesy of Sachi Lord

Sachi Lord

Hawaii-based designer Sachi Lord worked with her husband Michael to revitalize a bathroom and bedroom. Newly exposed tongue-and-groove ceilings and the addition of skylights, a floating vanity, and terracotta tile transformed the guest bathroom. The bedroom received a revamped layout, new furniture, fixtures, and hardware. Inspired by the beautiful scenery that surrounds their home, the two rooms now feel open and inviting.

wood panel television wall-mount game room back lighting popcorn Credit: Courtesy of Susan Hill

Susan Hill Interior Design

Interior designer Susan Hill converted a former playroom into a gaming room for her daughters. New soundproof insulation, storage areas, app-enabled LED lighting, and a snack station equipped with a beverage fridge create a functional and inviting hangout. Oversized art, soft textiles, and display space for her daughter's collectibles personalize the room.

monochromatic gray corner wood block wall vase flowers table Credit: Courtesy of This Is Simplicite

This Is Simplicite

This Is Simplicite blogger Mansa transformed her main-floor guest bedroom and bathroom into a luxe retreat. A patterned wood accent wall adds dimension and style to the bedroom, while the bathroom was upgraded with textured herringbone wallpaper and sawtooth crown molding. New bedding, draperies, rugs, and artwork maintain a mostly neutral color palette with hints of playful pink.

built-in warm bookcase shiplap tan shelves decor pictures books Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany DeLangie

Pretty Real

Tiffany DeLangie of the Pretty Real blog renovated the family room loft in her new-construction home. The space features a DIY built-in shelving unit and a large sectional covered in family-friendly fabric. A warm color palette, beachy accents, and natural textures create a cozy, relaxed space her family can enjoy.

monochromatic black sideboard decor large abstract artwork Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Lee Jones

Victoria Lee Interiors